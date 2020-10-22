7 Holiday Face Masks on Amazon To Help You Celebrate Safely and Adorably

By

Suzy Forman

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC.

The top new accessory to hit the fashion world this year? Face masks. Yes, the main reason we wear them is to protect our loved ones and community, but there is no denying that they’re also a visual component in our looks. There are tons and tons of fun designs out there now, so you can have one to match every outfit. But our main focus for the next few months? Holiday designs!

There are so many fun holidays coming up within such a short period of time, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s and more. Why not start the celebrations by gifting yourself some fun, festive masks for each occasion? We’ve picked out some of our favorites below!