7 Key Things The Stand Reveals In Its First Trailer

Sounds Like Randall Will Be Spending A Fair Amount Of Time In Wolf Mode

Randall Flagg, who is played by Alexander Skarsgard in the new adaptation, has more than a few tricks up his sleeve, and we get to see a good number of them in the new trailer – including levitation and dream invasion. One thing also highlighted by the footage, however, seems to be that Randall is going to be spending a good amount of time taking the shape of animals. In the 1994 miniseries, the villain was most often represented as a raven, but it would appear that this time around he is going to be appearing in wolf form a lot.

In conversation with Whoopi Goldberg’s Mother Abigail, James Marsden’s Stu Redman reveals that most of his encounters with The Dark Man have been with him in lupine mode, and the trailer even features a moment with him changing. Speaking of which…

