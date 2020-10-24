8 Tips for Stress Relief and Anxiety Management

SINCE MARCH, the pandemic has relegated most of us to our homes, and the monotony of social distancing and being tethered to the same few rooms can result in overwhelming stress and anxiety. (And that’s not even factoring in the election!) But there are plenty of ways to manage your mood during these trying times—some intuitive (sweat out that stress with a workout!), some more surprising (like eating omega 3-rich foods to lift your spirits).

In this collection of stories we’ve published over the last few weeks and months, we offer some self-care suggestions. This weekend, start off by indulging in warm, reassuring comfort food or taking a few quiet hours each morning to do something you love. Then, consider using that extra time at home to clean out closet clutter—with the help of a closet therapist. Feel like leaving it all behind? Break up that eat-sleep-work-repeat schedule with an adventurous camping trip. And when it all seems like too much, consult our expert guide to controlling the one thing that’s always within your purview: yourself.

Photo: GRAYDON HERRIOTT FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Maybe it’s a buttery biscuit, or a soothing porridge warmed up with ginger and topped with a soft-boiled egg. Often, the comfort foods we turn to in stressful moments are souvenirs of happier times. Research shows that the acts of cooking and sharing, too, can bring their own sort of solace. Here, recipes and tips for finding relief and a sense of connection at the table.

Photo: Caitlin Ochs for The Wall Street Journal

Dread waking up to face the routine of a new day? A new movement is growing among those who aim to take back precious morning hours for peace and quiet, and activities they enjoy. Some people meditate, read a book, slowly jump on a trampoline—or have no plan at all.

Photo: Everett Collection

Cleaning out your closet can be a daunting task, but sheltering in place provides the perfect opportunity to get your shelves in order. Here, mental health professionals who specialize in organization offer tips on how to let go of all those old clothes you haven’t touched in years—and how to keep your wardrobe neat in the long term.

Photo: Carole Henaff

Feel like everything right now is beyond your control? It’s not—because you can control yourself. Here’s advice from the experts on the keys to self-control, a necessary and helpful skill to master in the Covid-19 era.

Photo: Alamy

The best antidote to cabin fever? Spend as much time outdoors as possible. Not surprisingly, camping is enjoying a surge in popularity, offering just the sort of restorative getaway so urgently needed right now. Bonus: no need to fret over flights, hotels and crowds. Here, five places to camp, hike and immerse yourself in nature this fall, from an effortless escape (no need to lug a tent) in New York’s Adirondacks to an exhilarating trek in the high desert of New Mexico.

Photo: Ergatta

Does the pandemic have you exercising exclusively at home? For efficient, full-body, stress-relieving workouts, rowers beat treadmills or bikes, but they have a bad rep. These four chic, high-tech (and easy to store) rowing machines aim to change that, offering live and on-demand classes and tailored workouts that evolve as you improve.

Illustration: Gwenda Kaczor

A nutritious meal can’t replace exercise, but it can go a long way in enhancing your mood. If you’re feeling anxious or depressed, foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help boost feel-good hormones. And if deep sleep is troublesome, consider those rich in melatonin. Here’s how to tailor a diet to help you handle the emotional challenges of the pandemic, and beyond.

Illustration: Ruth Gwily

It can definitely be a challenge to stay motivated to exercise during the pandemic. But that’s when it’s most important to develop a workout habit, says Craig Sawchuk, a clinical psychologist at the Mayo Clinic. “Creating a daily routine that involves exercise can be therapeutic and bring a sense of normalcy to your day.” Here are five simple home workouts that can bring big benefits.