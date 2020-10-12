Home Tv & Radio 90 Day Fiance: Why Brittany Returning To Yazan In Jordan Is Bonkers
Tv & Radio

90 Day Fiance: Why Brittany Returning To Yazan In Jordan Is Bonkers

Unfortunately, the divorce paperwork has to be filed all over again, which means Brittany Banks is still legally invested in her first marriage. And yet, she’s still planning to return to Jordan, where she will presumably be back under lots of pressure from Yazan’s religious family to get married to him. The last time she was there, they legitimately wanted the whole thing to be said done mere days after the conversations they were having, so I can’t imagine they’ll be cool with waiting even longer whenever she returns and makes that known.

