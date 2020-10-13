It should be noted that fans often pipe up when the Pillow Talk lineup of commentators is changed. There was a small outcry earlier in the year when Karen Everett and River Everett of The Family Chantel popped on for a couple of episodes, and they were eventually cycled out. It was never said whether or not their exit was planned by TLC, but they did seem to leave not long after fans started responding negatively to their participation in Pillow Talk. It’s possible the same thing could happen to Angela if fans continue to respond negatively, but there’s no telling for sure.
90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Is Now On Pillow Talk, And Fans Aren't Happy
0
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES
Amanda Holden covered boobs in makeup to stop dreaded TV wardrobe malfunction
staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick) Amanda Holden opened up about her infamously racy dresses on Britain's Got Talent that have been the centre of hundreds of Ofcom...
Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Opens Up About Doing Nude Scenes And What She Struggles With
Not only did they not have gyms, and had to rely on hard, physical labor to keep them fit (which I'm sure worked pretty...
BGT finale receives over 2000 Ofcom complaints after Nabil Abdulrashid routine
staronline@reachplc.com (Brendan Mcfadden) Britain's Got Talent has been hit with more than 2,000 Ofcom complaints regarding Saturday's final – mostly directed at comedian Nabil Abdulrashid's...
Fans Think Big Brother All-Stars' Memphis And Christmas Kissed, But Did They?
Did something happen in that pause, or is it just being wildly misinterpreted by the Big Brother All-Stars fandom? Whatever the case, Twitter has...
Emmerdale's Dawn 'pregnant' with Ellis' baby as fans 'work out' family twist
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Emmerdale fans have predicted Dawn Taylor will fall pregnant in upcoming scenes, expecting Ellis Chapman's baby after their one-night stand. Dawn, played by...
Piers Morgan silenced by Lord Blunkett as heated lockdown debate erupts: 'Let me finish!'
Piers Morgan, 55, was on hand to host the debate on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid, 49, and they were joined by a...
- Advertisment -