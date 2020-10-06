Home Science A Common Plant Virus Is an Unlikely Ally in the War on...
Science

A Common Plant Virus Is an Unlikely Ally in the War on Cancer

0

Daniel Oberhaus

A familiar example of this is flu shots, which are delivered in your arm but trigger an immune response that protects against a respiratory infection. Fiering started to wonder if a similar approach might be taken with cancer. His idea was that if doctors injected something into a tumor that would cause the body’s immune system to start attacking it, the heightened immune response wouldn’t be limited to just the area around the tumor. The immune system’s T-cells—its frontline soldiers—would also track down any cancer cells that might be lurking elsewhere in the body.

It was an elegant idea, but Fiering had a hard time finding the right stuff to inject into a tumor that would alert the immune system to the attack target. At first, he focused on single-celled parasites and bacteria, but those didn’t elicit the sort of strong immune response that the body would need to take on a tumor. Mammalian viruses didn’t work much better. It was only after attending a talk about plant viruses in medicine by Nicole Steinmetz, a nanoengineer at the University of California, San Diego, that Fiering saw a way forward. Steinmetz and other researchers had shown that plant viruses have useful properties as vaccine-delivery platforms and adjuvants, an ingredient in a vaccine that increases the body’s immune response. It got Fiering thinking: Maybe he could harness this same effect to fight cancer, too.

For more than two decades, Steinmetz has been studying ways to modify plant viruses to do useful things like delivering cancer therapies and vaccines in animals, and treating diseases in plants. “I like to joke that we use dirt and sunlight to produce nanotechnology,” says Steinmetz. “But that’s essentially what we do. We grow plants, infect them, and then harvest the virus. The plant is our bioreactor.”

While he listened to Steinmetz present her work on plant viruses, it dawned on Fiering that those same pathogens might be useful in his work on cancer immunotherapies. After Steinmetz’s talk, he pitched her on a collaboration. It wasn’t something she’d tried before, but she was willing to give it a shot. “We had been developing virus-like particles as cancer therapies and vaccines, so the proposal made sense,” says Steinmetz. “We just never thought about injecting that material directly into the tumor.”

For Steinmetz, the question was which virus to use. There are just over 1,000 known species of plant viruses, but as Fiering and Steinmetz figured out, not all of them are equally good at stimulating the body’s immune system. Because plant viruses aren’t really a threat to humans, the body’s immune system typically doesn’t treat them like one.

In 2015, Steinmetz sent Fiering some cowpea mosaic viruses to test on mice in his lab. It’s one of the best characterized plant viruses; Steinmetz describes it as the “go-to virus” in her medical research. The viral particles are symmetrical, which makes it easy to precisely add molecules to the outside of each one, and they are easy to produce in plants in large quantities.

It seemed like as good a starting point as any, and when the team tested it on tumors in lab mice, it proved to be incredibly effective. As detailed in a paper published later that year in Nature Nanotechnology, the research team discovered that the cowpea mosaic virus was highly effective in treating melanoma, breast, ovarian, and colon tumor models in mice. (Tumor models are growths that are caused by the injection or implantation of cancerous cells into healthy mice.) They found that in all tumor models tested, the plant viral therapy reduced the rate of tumor growth. Depending on the tumor model, growth was slowed by an average of 50 to 100 percent over a two-week period. In some models, it caused the tumor to disappear completely.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElvis Presley: Dolly Parton on turning down The King’s request – ‘I CRIED all night’
Next articleGocycle GXI (2020) Review: The Folding Ebike to Beat

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Neutrino Detectors Could Be Used to Spot Nuclear Rogues

0
Sarah Scoles Being able to place a detector aboveground also helps if you want to convince a reactor facility to get onboard. “Most operators of...
Read more
Science

Egypt archaeology news: 59 sarcophagi discovered near pyramid complex

0
Researchers excavating an area south of Cairo have been stunned after discovering dozens of sarcophagi, most of which had human remains inside. Egypt's tourism...
Read more
Science

The Most Detailed Image Yet of The Carina Nebula Will Blow Your Mind

0
Michelle Starr Astronomers have obtained the highest resolution near-infrared images yet of the Carina Nebula, a thick cloud of dust and gas in which stars...
Read more
Science

Yellowstone volcano: 205 earthquakes rock US supervolcano – is an eruption brewing?

0
"In the area of Norris Geyser Basin, little deformation has been detected by a nearby GPS station since the start of 2020." In short, all...
Read more
Science

Physicists Just Showed That Graphene Circuits Can Produce Clean, Limitless Power

0
David Nield Scientists have been able to draw power from the thermal motion of graphene at room temperature, potentially giving us a clean future source...
Read more
Science

Meteor shower this week: How to watch the beautiful Draconids shower over the UK

0
When is the Draconid meteor shower peak? According to astronomers at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the shower will peak this week on Thursday, October 8. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65: Celebrities React

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke In loving memory. Celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of Van Halen cofounder Eddie Van Halen, who died at age...
Read more

Are Face Shields More Effective Than Face Masks?

Fashion 0
Adam Popescu“If you have to sneeze, you’re in trouble,” Bill Johnson said of wearing the Air, an acrylic visor that evokes 1960s Soviet cosmonaut...
Read more

Lewis Hamilton's boss Toto Wolff blocking Max Verstappen Red Bull engine deal

Sports 0
Red Bull want to have a Mercedes engine in Max Verstappen's car next year but Toto Wolff is apparently blocking the deal from going...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: