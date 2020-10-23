A Hamptons House for the Private and the Social

The interior designer Robert Stilin relishes a good project, and one of his favorites has been his own house — a 5,000-square-foot, L-shaped residence in East Hampton, N.Y., that he helped design and outfitted in rustic modern décor. He proudly showcases the property in a recent book on interiors.

“It has a depth and warmth to it,” said Mr. Stilin, who raised his son, Dylan, there as a single father and frequently entertained clients and friends. “This house I layered with 18 years of life experience and travel. I took the past and mixed it with the present.”

Building materials were carefully chosen. The wainscoting inside is maple and the shiplap walls poplar, while ash used for the ceilings and floors came from the Stilin family’s lumber company in Mellen, Wis. The layout, too, was planned so that most rooms look out on the secluded backyard.