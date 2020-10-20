Home Fashion A Look Back At Joe Biden's Suited-Up Style Through The Years
Fashion

A Look Back At Joe Biden's Suited-Up Style Through The Years

Joe Biden has made headlines for what he’s chosen to wear as of late ― a face mask. It shouldn’t be newsworthy to do what is right and respectful of others, but alas, here we are.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his outfits have been in the public eye for many years, and all this talk about face masks got us thinking about other, more fashionable and less functional pieces he has worn over the years.

His tie game has long been on point, likewise the tailoring on his suits and fit on his baseball hats. He’s not what we would call a fashion icon, but rather someone who knows not to fix something that’s not broken ― and fits well.

Below, a look back at Joe Biden’s style through the years.

