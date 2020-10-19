Home Celebrity A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton struggles with 'tough' family demand...
A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton struggles with 'tough' family demand while filming

Laura Hamilton, 38, sat down to watch Strictly Come Dancing‘s launch episode last night before heading off to Cyprus to film new episodes for A Place In The Sun. The Channel 4 star spoke out on how “tough” it is to leave her family for five days at a time for work in a series of videos on her Instagram story.

I find that tough

Laura Hamilton

Laura explained she finds it “tough” being apart from her husband Alex Goddard and their two children Tahlia, five, and Rocco, six, when having to film episodes abroad.

The host’s admission comes after she was watching this year’s series of Strictly celebrities talk about having to be apart from their partners and families for weeks on end while competing on the programme this year.

Strictly’s line-up of celebrities and professional dancers are staying together in bubbles for the duration of the competition to ensure they’re staying safe in the coronavirus pandemic.

In view of her 105,000 Instagram followers, Laura began to share: “Hi. I’m just watching the launch of Strictly and listening to them all saying how they’re all living apart from their families and just how hard that must be.

A Place In The Sun presenter Laura Hamilton talks ‘tough’ struggle (Image: Laura Hamilton Instagram)

Laura Hamilton gives credit to Strictly 2020 stars for being apart from families for weeks on end (Image: Laura Hamilton Instagram)

“Normally when I film A Place In The Sun I travel on my own and I’m not with my family for five days at a time and I find that tough.

“They’re doing it for weeks on end! Yeah, all credit to them. Amazing.”

Despite opening up on the difficulties she faces when staying in a different country to her loved ones for five days at a time, Laura revealed that next week will be a little bit different.

“It’s half term right now. The kids have broken up. They’re coming with me tomorrow to Cyprus and we’re really excited,” she shared.

Laura Hamilton talks tough struggle with family (Image: Laura Hamilton Instagram)

Laura Hamilton gives sneak peek into holiday with children (Image: Laura Hamilton Instagram)

“Finished packing their cases. Almost finished packing mine.”

The mum-of-two turned the camera around to show her fans her suitcase, adding: “There it is, there.”

Laura then told her fans all about her pizza trial session with her restaurant and deli, Lord Roberts on The Green.

“The pizza trial session this afternoon went really well,” she continued.

“I’m going to miss the launch of the pizzas this week at Lord Roberts on The Green. But I’m only away for five days and then I’ll be back and I’ll probably be on that pizza oven helping out.”

The property expert concluded by announcing: “Lots of updates from me next week in Paphos. Bye! Have a lovely evening.”

In April 2017, Laura rescued her local post office and turned it into a restaurant called Lord Roberts on The Green, with 24 employees.

Today, the presenter posted a picture of herself and her two kids at the airport ready for their trip to Cyprus.

She said: “How is it half term already? This morning we are heading to Cyprus and Rocco and Thalia will be with me whilst I work.

“I’m constantly telling them how lucky they are to get to travel abroad – but more so now than ever before.”

It wasn’t long before fans quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One asked: “Who looks after them whilst you are filming?!” to which Laura replied: “I have childcare x.”

Another fan commented: “Lovely photo. All have a lovely time. I love Cyprus and we love Paphos as stayed there a few times xx.”

