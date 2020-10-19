A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton struggles with 'tough' family demand while filming

By

Laura Hamilton, 38, sat down to watch Strictly Come Dancing ‘s launch episode last night before heading off to Cyprus to film new episodes for A Place In The Sun. The Channel 4 star spoke out on how “tough” it is to leave her family for five days at a time for work in a series of videos on her Instagram story.

Laura explained she finds it “tough” being apart from her husband Alex Goddard and their two children Tahlia, five, and Rocco, six, when having to film episodes abroad.

The host’s admission comes after she was watching this year’s series of Strictly celebrities talk about having to be apart from their partners and families for weeks on end while competing on the programme this year.

Strictly’s line-up of celebrities and professional dancers are staying together in bubbles for the duration of the competition to ensure they’re staying safe in the coronavirus pandemic.

In view of her 105,000 Instagram followers, Laura began to share: “Hi. I’m just watching the launch of Strictly and listening to them all saying how they’re all living apart from their families and just how hard that must be.

