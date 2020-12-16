A soft spot for strays

By

TWO years ago, actress Subashini Asokan was left mentally and emotionally affected after she saw a dog, which had been struck by a vehicle, lying by the roadside in Bandar Puteri Puchong under the hot sun, panting for water.

“I had no idea how long it was lying there, in pain. Many cars and motorbikes passed by, ignoring the injured dog. No one came to help, no one stopped,” said Subashini.

She made a quick call to a friend, who came over immediately and managed to rescue the dog with the help of an animal shelter NGO. A month later, the dog died due to an injury to its spine, which had caused it to become paralysed.

“Why do we take their lives for granted? The least anyone could have done was to contact an NGO or bring it to a veterinarian, instead of leaving the poor dog to die in pain,” lamented Subashini.

For Subashini, animals are God’s creation, and she is emotionally attached to vulnerable stray dogs.

“Loving dogs makes me feel like a human. There is a reason why they are here on this planet. This world belongs to them, too,” stressed the 31-year-old.

“I have been feeding stray dogs for years. Whenever I see a dog, I make sure to feed it, even if it is just that one time. I have fed stray dogs around my area. I do whatever I can, and I will continue doing so. Please do feed the strays whenever you can, too,” urged Subashini.

For the love of dogs

Subashini’s love for dogs started when she was very young. She was inspired by her mother Devi’s devotion to animals. It was Devi who instilled a love for animals in her.

“My mother is a huge influence in my life. She rescues strays or any injured animals, and cares for them. The way she showers the dogs with love is just so beautiful. I have watched this ever since I was young,” said Subashini, describing her mother as a superwoman.

“Parents play a very big and vital role in their child’s life. What parents do or show is what the child will eventually follow.

“Parents should inculcate love and compassion for animals from young.”

These values will show in their life in later years, especially when the child grows up to become an adult.

“They will exhibit the same love and compassion that they have learned from their parents in their adult life. I have followed in my mother’s footsteps and my love towards animals, especially dogs, grew stronger. I want to help and care for them while I still can,” she said.

A mission of love

Now, both mother and daughter are on a mission to save stray dogs.

“We care for all the abandoned, abused and old animals such as dogs, cats, cows, and even rabbits,” said Subashini.

“We have dogs at our shelter who have been severely abused and abandoned. My mother runs an NGO shelter (Shelter for the Abused and Abandoned – SAAA) in Sungai Petani, which was formed in 2016.

“Whenever I go back home to Sungai Petani, I will always follow my mother to the shelter to help her, because she is doing everything by herself – from feeding and cleaning, to giving them medication.”

Running an animal shelter is not easy. “It takes a lot of sacrifice, dedication, love, compassion, and definitely, huge passion,” she admitted.

Subashini herself has adopted three adorable furry kids of her own – Edward, Shanti, and Crystal.

Edward was adopted from a relative who couldn’t take care of him anymore, while Shanti and Crystal were adopted from SAAA. “I love all of them very much,” she said.

Animal advocate

“I consider myself an advocate for animal rights,” said the physiotherapy degree holder, who supports and raises awareness about animal adoption and about donating to animal shelters, through her social media platforms. She even volunteered in shelters in Kuala Lumpur before her mother set up SAAA.

Although SAAA belongs to her mother, Subashini makes it a point to donate every month from her earnings and to help whenever possible. She encourages others to donate in any form, including money, food supplies, bowls or cages.

The star is also against animal cruelty.

“Animal abuse or cruelty is an unforgivable act, which takes place in rural and urban areas. Mostly dogs are abused. If you ever come across any abuse cases, please don’t turn a blind eye or ignore it. Report it to the authorities or NGOs, and always remember that evidence or proof is very important to make a report, as it is required under the law. Take videos or photos. Please don’t be ignorant. Please be the voice for the voiceless,” she urged.

A passion for acting

The charming Subashini is also known for another passion – acting. She has performed in various projects; two movies, four telemovies, nine music videos and three Tamil drama series, including Naran, which was aired during Deepavali recently.

“Acting allows me to explore life, human emotions, body language, behaviour and characteristics, depending on the role which I am playing.

“The process of developing a particular character, from the different looks, fashion, or even hairstyles, takes me out of my comfort zone.

“I honestly find it very adventurous. Most importantly, acting makes my soul happy.”

