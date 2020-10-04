Home Sports Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend: Is Packers QB dating Shailene Woodley?
Aaron Rodgers has reportedly moved on after he and Danica Patrick ended their relationship.

The former NASCAR driver’s rep confirmed to E! News in July 2020 that she and the Green Bay Packers quarterback were “no longer together” after dating for two years.

Rodgers is now reportedly dating actress Shailene Woodley. According to TerezOwens.com , Patrick is the one who introduced them, and is “devastated” that she did.

From Terez Owens :

“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy last weekend in (Lake) Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aaron’s betrayal.”

Rodgers was in Lake Tahoe from July 6 through 12 to compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, but he and Woodley were not photographed together. The 36-year-old and 28-year-old have not yet commented on the alleged romance.

Before dating Patrick, Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.

Woodley dated New Zealand rugby player Ben Volavola before her alleged relationship with Rodgers; the pair were first linked in October 2017. Woodley confirmed her breakup with Volavola in April 2020.

