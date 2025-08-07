Newslanes Community Add News
Add News

NewslanesNewslanes

ABC News

Trending

Dispute over a major port contract

1 min

424views
247
4.4k shares, 247 points
Dispute over a major port contract
Wirestory B4666d1f7ace1e5f340caef2e9fbb528 16x9



By EVENS SANON Associated Press and

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The leader of Haiti’s transitional presidential council claimed Wednesday that one of its communications employees was threatened and forced to publish a press release about a key contract involving the country’s biggest port and two well-known members of its elite.

Read Full Article

Here are 5 relevant news headlines based on trending topics across social media platforms, news websites, and current events:

Like it? Share with your friends!

247
4.4k shares, 247 points
EVENS SANON Associated Press and

Posted by

0 Comments

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
294
hate
confused confused
126
confused
fail fail
420
fail
fun fun
378
fun
geeky geeky
336
geeky
love love
210
love
lol lol
252
lol
omg omg
126
omg
win win
420
win

log in

Become a part of our community!
[nextend_social_login]

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

[nextend_social_login]

Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals