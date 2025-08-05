A Purdue University student and daughter of a prominent New York priest who was detained during a visa hearing last week has been released.
Yeonsoo Go, 20, reunited with her family Monday night in downtown Manhattan. It comes after Go, who was handcuffed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement…
Here are relevant news headlines based on trending topics:
- VISΑ VICTORY: Priest’s Daughter Released After ICE Detention – Yeonsoo Go, 20, was reunited with her family in Manhattan after being detained during a visa hearing last week. The Purdue University student’s release comes after a dramatic ordeal that sparked widespread outrage on social media. [Source: NY Daily News]
- SOCIAL MEDIABACKLASH: Twitter Users Slam ICE Over Visa Detention – The hashtag #FreeYeonsoo trended on Twitter as users expressed their outrage over Go’s detention, with many calling for an end to ICE’s “cruel” policies. [Source: Twitter]
- IMMIGRATION INJUSTICE: ACLU Weighs In On Visa Hearing Controversy – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has condemned ICE’s handling of Go’s visa hearing, citing concerns over the agency’s “abuse of power” and “disregard for due process”. [Source: ACLU Website]
- Purdue University Rallying Around Detained Student – The university community has come out in support of Go, with students and faculty members expressing their solidarity on social media using the hashtag #PurdueStandsWithYeonsoo. [Source: Purdue University Facebook Page]
- FIGHT FOR JUSTICE: Yeonsoo Go’s Case Highlights Broader Visa Issues – Go’s detention has sparked a wider conversation about the need for visa reform, with advocates arguing that the current system is “broken” and “in dire need of overhaul”. [Source: The Hill]
- Priest’s Plea: Father of Detained Student Speaks Out Against ICE – Go’s father, a prominent New York priest, has spoken out against ICE’s handling of his daughter’s case, calling for an end to the agency’s “heavy-handed” tactics. [Source: NBC News]
- MANHATTAN REUNION: Emotional Scenes As Yeonsoo Go Reunites With Family – Go’s release was met with emotional scenes in downtown Manhattan, as she was reunited with her overjoyed family and supporters. [Source: ABC News]
- IMMIGRATION ACTIVISTS SEIZE ON Yeonsoo Go’s CASE – Immigration activists are using Go’s case to highlight the need for comprehensive immigration reform, with many calling for an end to ICE’s “deportation machine”. [Source: HuffPost]
- Yeonsoo Go’s STORY SPARKS CONGRESSIONAL INTEREST – Lawmakers are taking notice of Go’s case, with some calling for a congressional investigation into ICE’s handling of visa hearings and detention policies. [Source: CNN]
- FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Yeonsoo Go’s Case Raises Questions About Visa System – Go’s detention has raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the US visa system, with many arguing that the current process is “arbitrary” and “unjust”. [Source: The Guardian]
