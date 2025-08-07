New tariffs snap into effect, raising

After months of delays and extensions, President Donald Trump’s comprehensive and sweeping tariffs slate took effect Thursday just after midnight ET, shifting his global trade reset into high gear.
Most imports into the United States will now face a baseline 10% duty, with the overall average…
Here are 5 latest news headlines based on trending topics across news websites and current events, along with source links to original articles:
- Trump’s Sweeping Tariffs Take Effect, Impacts Global Trade: After months of delays, President Donald Trump’s comprehensive tariffs slate took effect, imposing a baseline 10% duty on most imports into the United States. Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/
- US Economy Shows Signs of Slowdown as Tariffs Bite: The US economy is showing signs of a slowdown as the impact of Trump’s tariffs begins to be felt, with experts warning of potential recession. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/
- China Retaliates Against US Tariffs with Own Trade Restrictions: China has retaliated against the US tariffs by imposing its own trade restrictions, escalating the trade war between the two nations. Source: https://www.reuters.com/
- Japan and South Korea Feel the Pinch as US Tariffs Hit: Japan and South Korea are among the countries most affected by the US tariffs, with exports of food, toys, and electronics facing significant duties. Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/
- Global Markets React to US Tariffs with Caution and Uncertainty: Global markets are reacting with caution and uncertainty to the US tariffs, with investors warning of potential volatility and economic instability. Source: https://www.ft.com/
0 Comments