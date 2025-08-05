Northern India flash floods kill 4

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE Associated Press
LUCKNOW, India — Flash floods swept away several homes and shops in northern India, killing at least four people and leaving many others trapped under debris, officials said Tuesday.
Local television channels showed flood waters surging down a mountain and crashing into Dharali, a Himalayan…
