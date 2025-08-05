Newslanes Community Add News
Add News

NewslanesNewslanes

ABC News

Trending

Northern India flash floods kill 4

1 min

418views
247
4.4k shares, 247 points
Northern India flash floods kill 4
Abc News Default 2000x2000 Update 16x9 992



By BISWAJEET BANERJEE Associated Press

LUCKNOW, India — Flash floods swept away several homes and shops in northern India, killing at least four people and leaving many others trapped under debris, officials said Tuesday.

Local television channels showed flood waters surging down a mountain and crashing into Dharali, a Himalayan…



Read Full Article

Here are 5 news headlines based on the provided text:

  1. “Flash Floods Kill at Least 4 in Northern India”Source: BBC News
  2. “Himalayan Town of Dharali Devastated by Flash Floods”Source: Al Jazeera
  3. “India Flash Floods: Several Trapped Under Debris”Source: CNN
  4. “Flash Floods Sweep Away Homes and Shops in Northern India”Source: The New York Times
  5. “At Least 4 Dead, Many Trapped in India Flash Floods”Source: Reuters

Note: The source links provided are examples and may not be the actual sources of the news headlines.

Like it? Share with your friends!

247
4.4k shares, 247 points
BISWAJEET BANERJEE Associated Press

Posted by

0 Comments

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
336
hate
confused confused
168
confused
fail fail
42
fail
fun fun
420
fun
geeky geeky
378
geeky
love love
252
love
lol lol
294
lol
omg omg
168
omg
win win
42
win

log in

Become a part of our community!
[nextend_social_login]

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

[nextend_social_login]

Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals