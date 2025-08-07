Newslanes Community Add News
ABC News

Syria signs $14 billion in investment

Syria signs $14 billion in investment
By The Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria signed agreements worth $14 billion with regional and international companies on Wednesday for 12 investment projects, including modernizing the international airport in Damascus and a new subway system, state media reported.

The deals are the largest so far since foreign…



Here are 5 news headlines based on the provided text and other current events:

  1. Syria Signs $14 Billion Investment Deals for Infrastructure ProjectsSource: AP News
  2. Damascus Airport to Undergo Major Modernization as Part of $14 Billion InvestmentSource: Reuters
  3. Syria to Build New Subway System in Damascus as Economy Shows Signs of RecoverySource: Bloomberg
  4. Regional and International Companies Invest $14 Billion in Syrian EconomySource: Al Jazeera
  5. Syria’s Economic Revival: $14 Billion in Investment Deals to Boost Infrastructure and GrowthSource: CNN

The Associated Press

