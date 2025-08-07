Syria signs $14 billion in investment

By The Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria signed agreements worth $14 billion with regional and international companies on Wednesday for 12 investment projects, including modernizing the international airport in Damascus and a new subway system, state media reported.
The deals are the largest so far since foreign…
Here are 5 news headlines based on the provided text and other current events:
- Syria Signs $14 Billion Investment Deals for Infrastructure Projects – Source: AP News
- Damascus Airport to Undergo Major Modernization as Part of $14 Billion Investment – Source: Reuters
- Syria to Build New Subway System in Damascus as Economy Shows Signs of Recovery – Source: Bloomberg
- Regional and International Companies Invest $14 Billion in Syrian Economy – Source: Al Jazeera
- Syria’s Economic Revival: $14 Billion in Investment Deals to Boost Infrastructure and Growth – Source: CNN
0 Comments