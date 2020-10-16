Home Entertainment AC/DC set record straight on Malcolm Young’s inclusion in new album ‘He’s...
Entertainment

AC/DC set record straight on Malcolm Young’s inclusion in new album ‘He’s there in spirit’

0

AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young sadly died from the effects of dementia in 2017 and since then the band have been working on a tribute to him. The rest of the classic line-up in Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd (along with Malcolm’s nephew Stevie Young) are releasing a new album called Power Up next month. Now there was a rumour going around for months that Malcolm’s posthumous recordings would be included in the album.

This is how Freddie Mercury was able to sing on Queen’s final studio album Made In Heaven some four years after his death.

However, Malcolm’s brother Angus Young has debunked this rumour.

Instead, the late AC/DC rhythm guitarist’s contribution is mainly the song ideas; unused material which dates back to 2008’s Black Ice.

Angus told SiriusXM’s Keith Roth: “Malcolm’s contribution is mainly the song ideas, which he did with me. So that’s basically what Malcolm’s contribution is to the whole album.”

READ MORE: AC/DC NEW music teased with Shot In The Dark single trailer – WATCH

Angus continued: “At that time he said to me, ‘We’ll leave these songs for now. If we keep going, we’ll be overboard. We’ll get them on the next one.’

“That always stuck with me. When I went through and listened to them, I said, ‘If I do anything in my life, I have to get these tracks down and get these tracks out.’”

The AC/DC lead guitarist and the rest of the band admit to feeling Malcolm’s presence throughout Power Up’s inception.

- Advertisement -

Lead singer Brian Johnson said: “As Angus would say, the band was his idea.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJody Sharpe, Award Winning Author Of Books About Angels, Announces New Video About Bullying Special Needs Children, Donation To LoveHouseKidsProgram.org
Next articleBest supplements for the over 50s: Four vitamins and minerals you need in your diet

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Love Actually star says ‘s***’ Christmas movie has ‘aged badly’ but doesn’t regret it all

0
Richard Curtis is best-known for his rom-coms, but perhaps his most famous is Love Actually. It may be a favourite of Christmas movies but...
Read more
Entertainment

David Bowie earnings: Who earns David Bowie's royalties? How much?

0
David Bowie was not just a musician and performer, but also an innovator. This is clear in the way he left his estate and...
Read more
Entertainment

Embracing fatherhood

0
ACTOR Shah Iskandar is playing against type in his latest TV drama Ryan Aralyn, which is currently airing on TV3. His character...
Read more
Entertainment

Eye on China

0
JERYL LEE PEI LING, was making inroads into the Chinese music market before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Lee was a household name after...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley death: Bob Dylan didn't speak for a WEEK after King died

0
Dylan said at the time: "I just knew that I wasn’t going to work for anybody and nobody was going to be my boss. "Hearing...
Read more
Entertainment

FIFA 21 update: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes confirm long list of title changes

0
While it may not be available to everyone right now, EA Sports has provided a thorough rundown of what will be changing soon on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearing Style: What It Means

Fashion 0
Vanessa FriedmanAlmost as soon as Judge Amy Coney Barrett stepped onto the public stage at the largely unmasked Rose Garden ceremony in which President...
Read more

Darcey Silva Gushes Over Connecting To Fiance Georgi On A ‘Deeper Level’ Than Past Relationships

Celebrity 0
Avery Thompson Darcey Silva’s journey with love hasn’t been easy, but she’s found her soulmate in fiance Georgi Rusev. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about...
Read more

Best supplements for the over 50s: Four vitamins and minerals you need in your diet

Health 0
If you eat a healthy, varied diet day-to-day, you should be getting all the vitamins and minerals you need. However, in practice, this can...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: