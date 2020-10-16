AC/DC set record straight on Malcolm Young’s inclusion in new album ‘He’s there in spirit’

AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young sadly died from the effects of dementia in 2017 and since then the band have been working on a tribute to him. The rest of the classic line-up in Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd (along with Malcolm’s nephew Stevie Young) are releasing a new album called Power Up next month. Now there was a rumour going around for months that Malcolm’s posthumous recordings would be included in the album.

This is how Freddie Mercury was able to sing on Queen’s final studio album Made In Heaven some four years after his death.

However, Malcolm’s brother Angus Young has debunked this rumour.

Instead, the late AC/DC rhythm guitarist’s contribution is mainly the song ideas; unused material which dates back to 2008’s Black Ice.

Angus told SiriusXM’s Keith Roth: “Malcolm’s contribution is mainly the song ideas, which he did with me. So that’s basically what Malcolm’s contribution is to the whole album.”

