Also see your doctor if you have heartburn most days for three weeks or more, or you have other symptoms, like food getting stuck in your throat, frequently being sick or losing weight for no reason.

A GP can provide stronger treatments or eel out any more serious causes.

Prescription medication which may be recommended includes omeprazole, lansoprazole and ranitidine.

In severe cases, tests may need to be carried out to find out what’s causing symptoms, such as a gastroscopy.