Home World Actor Jeff Bridges Tweets That He Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma
World

Actor Jeff Bridges Tweets That He Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

0

By

Bob Mondello

Jeff Bridges visits “Extra” at Burbank Studios on Dec. 13, 2019 in Burbank, Calif. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Jeff Bridges visits “Extra” at Burbank Studios on Dec. 13, 2019 in Burbank, Calif.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Jeff Bridges announced Monday night that he is battling a possibly life-threatening illness. He broke the news on Twitter, with a reference to the iconically laid-back character with whom he’s long been identified.

“As the Dude would say..New S**T has come to light,” the 70-year-old actor tweeted. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

- Advertisement -

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, affects “tissues and organs that produce, store and carry white blood cells that fight infections.”

Bridges’ tweet went on to say: “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.” He has not announced publicly whether it is Hodgkin’s or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — or at what stage the cancer was diagnosed.

The Oscar-winning Crazy Heart actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since he first appeared with his father, Lloyd Bridges in the TV series Sea Hunt in the 1950s. Nominated seven times for an Academy Award, he’s had starring roles in such films as True Grit, Starman, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, and The Last Picture Show. And he is indelibly identified with the unflappable L.A. slacker, The Dude Lebowski in The Big Lebowski.

He is now in production on the drama series The Old Man, in which he stars and is executive producer. The series will debut on FX and Hulu in 2021, and is produced by Touchstone Pictures and FX Productions. Those organizations issued a statement:

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

The actor used that phrase in a second tweet, to draw attention to an issue he has championed: “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org. Love, Jeff.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA Centuries-Old Korean Style Gets an Update
Next articleBritney Spears, 38, Dances To Madonna In Very Revealing Red Halter Top — Watch

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.K. Preparing COVID-19 Vaccine Trials That Deliberately Infect Study Subjects

0
ByScott NeumanA syringe at the Royal Free Hospital, north London, shown as part of a vaccine trial. Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images/PA Images via...
Read more
World

Sex offender arrested for 'masturbating in front of two girls in shop'

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Tom Bull) A convicted sexual predator has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of two schoolgirls at a supermarket. William Darrell Joyner, 53, faces...
Read more
World

Ireland Can Roar Back To Claim Six Nations Title, Says Stockdale

0
ByAFP NewsJacob Stockdale insists Ireland can win the Six Nations as they prepare to return to action, even though England are firm favourites to...
Read more
World

US Charges 6 Russian Officers With Hacking

0
ByAnthony Riccobono The U.S. Justice Department has charged six Russian military officers for launching cyberattacks against American hospitals and businesses, the French election and the 2018...
Read more
World

Debate Commission To Mute Candidates' Mics At Start Of Each Segment

0
ByAlana WisePresident Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. The Debate Commission has established...
Read more
World

Pelosi, Mnuchin Continue US Stimulus Talks As Tuesday Deadline Nears

0
ByAFP NewsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress in US stimulus negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but a Tuesday deadline for a deal is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Britney Spears, 38, Dances To Madonna In Very Revealing Red Halter Top — Watch

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday One of Madonna’s sexiest songs got Britney Spears hot and bothered. She wore a black bikini bottom and a tiny wrap around halter while...
Read more

Actor Jeff Bridges Tweets That He Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

World 0
ByBob MondelloJeff Bridges visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on Dec. 13, 2019 in Burbank, Calif. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images hide captiontoggle caption Noel Vasquez/Getty ImagesJeff Bridges...
Read more

A Centuries-Old Korean Style Gets an Update

Fashion 0
ByHahna YoonWhen the K-pop band Blackpink released the music video for their song “How You Like That” in June, fans began asking about the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress