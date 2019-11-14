Adam Lambert at risk of PULLING OUT of Queen tour? ‘He drives himself HARD’

Adam Lambert is the latest addition to Queen and a worthy replacement of the late great frontman Freddie Mercury, who brought the band to new heights. Freddie Mercury has become one of the biggest legends in rock music. When he died, the band’s music output died down, but Lambert has brought a new lease of life. Brian May has given an interview talking about what Lambert brings to the group, but there are risks involved.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, the legendary guitarist shed some light on the addition of the lead singer and how he divides his time.

May shared: “Adam’s really busy he drives himself very hard.

“He’s got two careers, one with us and one outside it doing his solo projects.”

But could this prove troublesome in the future? Will Lambert end up facing burn out? Or can he keep his multitude of plates spinning in the air?

READ MORE: Queen and Adam Lambert tour: BIG news as Brian May teases EXTRA dates