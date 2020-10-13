Adam Rickitt and GMB star wife endure sleepless night after emergency at home 'Shattered!'

A second echoed their sentiments: “OMG that’s so scary but glad she’s OK. You’ve had a busy week too so hope you get to chill.”(sic)

It comes four months after Adam Rickitt revealed that he is infertile, following an autoimmune disease battle.

He said he and Katy will be unable to have biological children, as he suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis, a type of arthritis that causes eye and bowel problems.

One of the other effects is infertility, and the actor confirmed that he has a reduced sperm count.

