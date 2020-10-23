Adele Slays In Fitted Velvet Top For ‘SNL’ Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon — Watch

Home Celebrity Adele Slays In Fitted Velvet Top For ‘SNL’ Promo With H.E.R. &...
Adele’s ‘SNL’ hosting debut is just days away! The ’25’ singer looked smashing in a new promo as she showed off her 100 pound weight loss.

2020 is definitely Adele‘s year! The 32-year-old singer has been looking seriously better than ever, and once again just slayed in a fitted velvet top in a promo for Saturday Night Live. Standing on the Studio 8H stage alongside musical guest H.E.R., 23, and cast member Kate McKinnon, 36, Adele looked incredible as she showed off her dramatic 100 pound weight loss!

The purple button down was fitted along her torso, and was more than flattering on-camera. “Hi, I’m Adele and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest H.E.R.,” she said as Kate got confused. “Wait, her or her?” Kate questioned, as H.E.R. — née Gabriella Wilson — also seemed to get mixed up. “It is I who will be musical guest this week,” Kate joked as Adele teased, “or maybe me!” All three sported protective black face masks for the promo, following SNL‘s strict in-studio COVID-19 rules following their at-home episodes.

Adele is scheduled to make her hosting debut on the NBC sketch series on Oct. 24, and has been hard at work all week. The star took to Instagram to express her excitement about hosting the series for the first time, and was absolutely ecstatic. “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” she gushed on Oct. 18.

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” she added, reminiscing about her debut as musical guest back in 2008! The now iconic appearance — where she performed “Cold Shoulder” and “Chasing Pavements” — helped massively propel her career in North America.

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” Adele wrote. “I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.
See you next week,” she concluded.

Adele has been slaying in her various Instagram posts over the last few months, including a recent one where she rocked a super sexy bikini top! The swimsuit bore the Jamaican flag in honor of the Notting Hill Carnival, which went virtual this year due to the Coronavirus. She looked incredible as she paired the revealing top with a fitted pair of leggings, and opted to keep her hair in traditional Bantu knots.

