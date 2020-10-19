Home Celebrity Adele to Host 'SNL' in 1st Public Appearance Since Weight Loss
Celebrity

Adele to Host 'SNL' in 1st Public Appearance Since Weight Loss

0

By

Mariah Cooper

The queen returns! Adele will return to the Saturday Night Live stage — as the host! — on the October 24 episode for her first public appearance in more than three years.

The “Hello” singer, 32, announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, October 18, revealing that H.E.R. will be the musical guest.

Adele attends The Brit Awards in London on February 24, 2016. David Fisher/Shutterstock

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” Adele wrote. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

She added, “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻”

Adele previously appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest in November 2015 following the release of her critically acclaimed album 25. She also appeared on the NBC sketch comedy show in 2008 on the eve of the presidential election.

Adele attends the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer had plans to release an album in 2020. Adele, who split from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after two years of marriage, reportedly told guests at a friends’ wedding to “expect my album in September.”

However, her plans were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.K. native announced the news in June after a fan questioned her on the album’s status.

- Advertisement -

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”” to which Adele replied, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient ❤️”

After Adele announced her SNL hosting gig, fans speculated she was going to release her new album to coincide with her return to the public eye. Showbiz 411 reported her new music is set to drop on October 30.

Although Adele hasn’t released new music in five years, she’s kept busy with her major body transformation. The “Someone Like You” singer made headlines in January after she told a fan she lost 100 pounds. Four months later, she dropped an additional 20 to 25 pounds.

“Based on available photos, I would estimate that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds,” Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who has not treated Adele, told Us Weekly in May.

Adele sparked controversy in August when she showed off her massive weight loss while sporting a Jamaican flag-themed bikini top, tie-dye leggings and bantu knots, which some people criticized as cultural appropriation.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRetrial For Ex-leader Of Basque Group ETA Postponed

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian tells David Letterman she was warned 'Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done'

0
ByKim Kardashian in staying guarded about who’s getting her vote this Election Day. In the first episode of the new, third season of his Netflix...
Read more
Celebrity

Yolanda Hadid Shares New Photo of Daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik's 'Angel' Baby

0
ByKathy Campbell She’s a doting grandmother! Yolanda Hadid shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Sunday, October 18, of her daughter Gigi Hadid‘s almost 1-month-old...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden: BGT judge ‘annoys’ daughters by walking around the house naked

0
ByHowever, Amanda stated that her children are not fazed by what she wears on Britain’s Got Talent, after receiving over 200 complaints to Ofcom...
Read more
Celebrity

Jack P Shepherd: Coronation Street star admits ‘horrible stepmum’ fears about girlfriend

0
By“I didn’t want to scare Hanni off but we did have the discussion about marriage and children early on, as you need to know...
Read more
Celebrity

90 Day Fiance's Ariela and Biniyam Introduce Son Aviel: See Pics

0
ByRiley Cardoza Looking back! Nearly one year after Ariela Weinberg gave birth to her first child, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star is...
Read more
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin Gets a New Tattoo on Her Ring Finger in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber

0
ByHailey Baldwin Gets Tattoo in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageHailey Baldwin Gets a New...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Adele to Host 'SNL' in 1st Public Appearance Since Weight Loss

Celebrity 0
ByMariah Cooper The queen returns! Adele will return to the Saturday Night Live stage — as the host! — on the October 24 episode for...
Read more

Retrial For Ex-leader Of Basque Group ETA Postponed

Politics 0
ByIBT Staff ReporterOne of two trials for Josu Ternera, the former leader of Basque separatist group ETA, was postponed in Paris on Monday to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Schools in NI shut as two-week closure begins

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: