Adele to Host 'SNL' in 1st Public Appearance Since Weight Loss

The queen returns! Adele will return to the Saturday Night Live stage — as the host! — on the October 24 episode for her first public appearance in more than three years.

The “Hello” singer, 32, announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, October 18, revealing that H.E.R. will be the musical guest.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” Adele wrote. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

She added, “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻”

Adele previously appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest in November 2015 following the release of her critically acclaimed album 25. She also appeared on the NBC sketch comedy show in 2008 on the eve of the presidential election.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer had plans to release an album in 2020. Adele, who split from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after two years of marriage, reportedly told guests at a friends’ wedding to “expect my album in September.”

However, her plans were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.K. native announced the news in June after a fan questioned her on the album’s status.

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”” to which Adele replied, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient ❤️”

After Adele announced her SNL hosting gig, fans speculated she was going to release her new album to coincide with her return to the public eye. Showbiz 411 reported her new music is set to drop on October 30.

Although Adele hasn’t released new music in five years, she’s kept busy with her major body transformation. The “Someone Like You” singer made headlines in January after she told a fan she lost 100 pounds. Four months later, she dropped an additional 20 to 25 pounds.

“Based on available photos, I would estimate that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds,” Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who has not treated Adele, told Us Weekly in May.

Adele sparked controversy in August when she showed off her massive weight loss while sporting a Jamaican flag-themed bikini top, tie-dye leggings and bantu knots, which some people criticized as cultural appropriation.

