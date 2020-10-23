By
Adele looked nothing short of sensational in the trailer for her upcoming TV appearance, despite wearing a protective face covering. The singer showcased her new slimline figure in the short trailer for Saturday Night Live with her co-stars H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon.
Adele, who recently debuted her rumoured seven stone weight loss on social media, highlighted her new figure in a crushed velvet dress.
The stylish long-sleeved number featured a plunging neckline and clung to her body showing off her trim waistline.
The 32-year-old wore her long blonde tresses in waves over her shoulders and was sporting glam make-up in her trademark retro style.
Hosting SNL will be the Grammy Award-winning singer’s first presenting gig, 12 years after first appearing on the comedy show as a musical guest.
Adele, who has not released an album since 25 in 2015, also teased a musical appearance in the funny clip.
Introducing herself, the songstress told viewers: “Hi I’m Adele, and I will be hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.”
In mock confusion, regular cast member Kate amusingly pointed to both pop stars to ask: “Her or her?” to which the host gestured towards Gabriella Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R.
The comedian then stepped forward and said: “It is I, who will be the musical guest this week.”
“Or maybe me,” added Adele moving to the forefront.
Repeating the same introduction, a second sketch showed Kate attempting a British accent.
Adele then gave the audience her best American accent.
At the start of the week, the mum-of-one said she was both “so excited” and all “absolutely terrified” about her first ever hosting gig.
Fans are hoping she may release a new album to coincide with her appearance on the show.