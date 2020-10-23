Home Celebrity Adele's staggering 7st weight loss sparks frenzy as she's seen in tight...
Celebrity

Adele's staggering 7st weight loss sparks frenzy as she's seen in tight velvet in SNL clip

0

By

Adele looked nothing short of sensational in the trailer for her upcoming TV appearance, despite wearing a protective face covering. The singer showcased her new slimline figure in the short trailer for Saturday Night Live with her co-stars H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Adele, who recently debuted her rumoured seven stone weight loss on social media, highlighted her new figure in a crushed velvet dress.

The stylish long-sleeved number featured a plunging neckline and clung to her body showing off her trim waistline.

The 32-year-old wore her long blonde tresses in waves over her shoulders and was sporting glam make-up in her trademark retro style.

Hosting SNL will be the Grammy Award-winning singer’s first presenting gig, 12 years after first appearing on the comedy show as a musical guest.

READ MORE: Jamie Laing leaves Strictly partner unimpressed: ‘What’d I do wrong?’ 

- Advertisement -

Adele flaunts amazing 7st weight loss in clinging crushed velvet

Adele flaunts amazing 7st weight loss in clinging crushed velvet (Image: SNL)

Adele looked nothing short of sensational in the trailer for Saturday Night Live

Adele looked nothing short of sensational in the trailer for Saturday Night Live (Image: SNL)

Adele, who has not released an album since 25 in 2015, also teased a musical appearance in the funny clip.

Introducing herself, the songstress told viewers: “Hi I’m Adele, and I will be hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.”

In mock confusion, regular cast member Kate amusingly pointed to both pop stars to ask: “Her or her?” to which the host gestured towards Gabriella Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R.

- Advertisement -

The comedian then stepped forward and said: “It is I, who will be the musical guest this week.”

“Or maybe me,” added Adele moving to the forefront.

DON’T MISS…
Alex Jones sparks frenzy after teasing boob-baring BAFTA Cymru look
Jasmine Harman: A Place In The Sun presenter slept on brother’s sofa
Emma Willis: The Voice host’s husband Matt Willis in rude move at home

Adele could be seen with co-stars H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon

Adele could be seen with co-stars H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon (Image: SNL)

Related articles

Repeating the same introduction, a second sketch showed Kate attempting a British accent.

Adele then gave the audience her best American accent.

- Advertisement -

At the start of the week, the mum-of-one said she was both “so excited” and all “absolutely terrified” about her first ever hosting gig.

Fans are hoping she may release a new album to coincide with her appearance on the show.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTop 10 Most Followed TikTok Influencer on TikTok in 2020
Next articleTrump's sideshow fizzles out

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes successful heart surgery: 'I feel fantastic'

0
By Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend after another heart surgery. On Friday, Schwarzenegger revealed on Twitter that he has “a new aortic valve” and thanked...
Read more
Celebrity

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

0
By Jason Brow The love between Ashely Benson and G-Eazy tastes sweet. At least, here’s hoping it does, because the rapper was spotted giving her lips...
Read more
Celebrity

Bethenny Frankel Is 'Really Happy' After Splitting From Ex Paul Bernon

0
By Meredith Nardino Not all breakups are messy. Bethenny Frankel doesn’t have any hard feelings toward ex Paul Bernon after calling off their two-year relationship. The Real...
Read more
Celebrity

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline: From Meeting On Set To 3 Babies & More

0
By Julia Teti Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a true, everlasting Hollywood romance! Take a walk down memory lane through this timeline of the couple’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

0
By Sarah Hearon From cheating allegations to deportation orders, Teresa and Joe Giudice have gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 20-year marriage. The...
Read more
Celebrity

Adele Slays In Fitted Velvet Top For ‘SNL’ Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon — Watch

0
By Cassie Gill Adele’s ‘SNL’ hosting debut is just days away! The ’25’ singer looked smashing in a new promo as she showed off her 100...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes successful heart surgery: 'I feel fantastic'

Celebrity 0
By Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend after another heart surgery. On Friday, Schwarzenegger revealed on Twitter that he has “a new aortic valve” and thanked...
Read more

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

Celebrity 0
By Jason Brow The love between Ashely Benson and G-Eazy tastes sweet. At least, here’s hoping it does, because the rapper was spotted giving her lips...
Read more

15-minute coronavirus antigen tests to be shipped from China to the UK

Health 0
By Unlike the conventional PCR tests – which cost at least £45 each – this means that no lab is required and they can be...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress