Adele looked nothing short of sensational in the trailer for her upcoming TV appearance, despite wearing a protective face covering. The singer showcased her new slimline figure in the short trailer for Saturday Night Live with her co-stars H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon.

Adele, who recently debuted her rumoured seven stone weight loss on social media, highlighted her new figure in a crushed velvet dress.

The stylish long-sleeved number featured a plunging neckline and clung to her body showing off her trim waistline.

The 32-year-old wore her long blonde tresses in waves over her shoulders and was sporting glam make-up in her trademark retro style.

Hosting SNL will be the Grammy Award-winning singer’s first presenting gig, 12 years after first appearing on the comedy show as a musical guest.

