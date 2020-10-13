After a 7-Month Wait, This Tourist Got Machu Picchu All to Himself

- Advertisement -

But two days turned into weeks and then months. He rented a small apartment in the town and passed the time taking daily yoga classes, teaching local children how to box, and studying for various fitness and sports nutrition certification exams.

He wrote on a crowdfunding website in 2019 that he dreamed of opening a boxing gym in Japan and wanted to travel the world to learn the best approaches from each country. Before reaching Peru, he taught boxing in Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt and Kenya.

Mr. Katayama told a Japanese news outlet that he had considered joining the emergency evacuation flights organized by Japan’s government in the spring, but found them too expensive. He ultimately decided to stay, postponing his departure in the hopes that Machu Picchu would soon reopen.

His patience paid off in the end, and he became a bit of a local celebrity last week when La República, a major Peruvian broadsheet, covered his vigil and called him “the last tourist in Machu Picchu.”

“I stayed with the sole purpose of getting to know this wonder and I didn’t want to leave without doing so,” he told the newspaper in a separate interview.

News of his persistence had resulted in hundreds of well-wishers offering to petition the authorities on his behalf, he said on Instagram.

Mr. Neyra, the culture minister, said that the authorities had received a visitor application for Mr. Katayama and decided to grant him special access before his return to Japan.