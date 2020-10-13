Home Travel After a 7-Month Wait, This Tourist Got Machu Picchu All to Himself
Travel

After a 7-Month Wait, This Tourist Got Machu Picchu All to Himself

0

Tiffany May and Hisako Ueno

Jesse Katayama had planned to end a journey around the world 8,000 feet above sea level at Machu Picchu, the sprawling 15th-century Inca citadel high in the Andes Mountains.

Then the coronavirus happened, stranding Mr. Katayama, a 26-year-old Japanese citizen, in Peru and shutting down tourism sites as a lockdown was imposed across the country.

On Sunday, after a wait of seven months, Mr. Katayama finally got to visit the UNESCO world heritage site. And aside from a few guides, he got it all to himself.

“After the lockdown, the first man to visit Machu Picchu is meeeeeee,” he wrote in a post on Instagram that included photos of him with a park representative.

Alejandro Neyra, Peru’s culture minister, said in a virtual news conference on Monday that Mr. Katayama had been granted special access to the site in recognition of his patience.

“He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter,” Mr. Neyra said. “The Japanese citizen has entered together with our head of the park so that he can do this before returning to his country.”

Before the pandemic, Machu Picchu welcomed thousands of visitors a day. Tourists typically have to apply months in advance for permits to enter an Inca trail that leads to the ancient fortress.

Mr. Katayama’s original pass was scheduled for March 16, and he arrived two days before, at Aguas Calientes, a town at the foot of the mountain.

- Advertisement -

But two days turned into weeks and then months. He rented a small apartment in the town and passed the time taking daily yoga classes, teaching local children how to box, and studying for various fitness and sports nutrition certification exams.

He wrote on a crowdfunding website in 2019 that he dreamed of opening a boxing gym in Japan and wanted to travel the world to learn the best approaches from each country. Before reaching Peru, he taught boxing in Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt and Kenya.

Mr. Katayama told a Japanese news outlet that he had considered joining the emergency evacuation flights organized by Japan’s government in the spring, but found them too expensive. He ultimately decided to stay, postponing his departure in the hopes that Machu Picchu would soon reopen.

His patience paid off in the end, and he became a bit of a local celebrity last week when La República, a major Peruvian broadsheet, covered his vigil and called him “the last tourist in Machu Picchu.”

“I stayed with the sole purpose of getting to know this wonder and I didn’t want to leave without doing so,” he told the newspaper in a separate interview.

News of his persistence had resulted in hundreds of well-wishers offering to petition the authorities on his behalf, he said on Instagram.

Mr. Neyra, the culture minister, said that the authorities had received a visitor application for Mr. Katayama and decided to grant him special access before his return to Japan.

The pandemic has devastated Peru’s tourism industry, the country’s third largest generator of income. The industry employs more than 1.3 million workers, or nearly 8 percent of the country’s work force, the Lima Chamber of Commerce said in 2018. When travel stopped, most of those jobs were lost.

Peru has also reported an increasing number of coronavirus cases, and more than 33,000 deaths.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Neyras said that seven archaeological sites in Cusco, a city in the Andes, would reopen to small groups at 30 percent capacity on Thursday. A reopening date for Machu Picchu has yet to be announced.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHappy Hour Helper: This Sangria More or Less Makes Itself
Next articleWhat the pros are watching for at Barrett's confirmation hearing

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Iceland Tourism Prepares for a Comeback

0
Paige McClanahanIn a normal October, the Radisson BLU Saga Hotel in Reykjavik would be buzzing with tourists hoping for a glimpse of the Northern...
Read more
Travel

A Glance at Daily Life Among the Caretakers of Britain’s Small Islands

0
Alex IngramAt the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with travel restrictions in place worldwide, we launched a new series — The World Through a...
Read more
Travel

‘Call Me a Dreamer.’ A Shattered Beirut Neighborhood Rebuilds

0
Vivian YeeBEIRUT, Lebanon — After the August port explosion that disfigured much of Beirut, many compared the city to a phoenix that would rise...
Read more
Travel

The Island Brokers Are Overwhelmed

0
Heather MurphyCalls and emails come in at all times of day and night. They no longer concern fun or prestige. Instead they focus on...
Read more
Travel

At Disney World, ‘Worst Fears’ About Virus Have Not Come True

0
Brooks BarnesIn July, one infectious disease expert said Walt Disney World’s reopening was a “terrible idea” that was “inviting disaster.” Social media users attacked...
Read more
Travel

‘If No Tourists Come, I Have No Business’: New York’s Tourism Crisis

0
Ceylan Yeginsu and Derek M. NormanOutside Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4, the long line of New York City yellow cabs that in years past...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Sebastian Vettel insists Michael Schumacher 'better' than Lewis Hamilton despite F1 record

Sports 0
"I think if you saw him go karting, obviously I didn't see him at a young age but I did at an older age,...
Read more

What the pros are watching for at Barrett's confirmation hearing

US 0
Josh Gerstein Here’s POLITICO’s guide to the watchwords likely to dominate the questioning over Barrett over the next two days: The Ginsburg rule For years, Republican presidents’...
Read more

After a 7-Month Wait, This Tourist Got Machu Picchu All to Himself

Travel 0
Tiffany May and Hisako UenoJesse Katayama had planned to end a journey around the world 8,000 feet above sea level at Machu Picchu, the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: