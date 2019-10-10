After being thrown from Ferrari in Dallas, Errol Spence Jr. was hospitalized.

Early Thursday, while driving in Dallas, world weight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was thrown from a Ferrari, but he is expected to survive, police say. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, they claim, but when he veered over a median and overturned his white Ferrari multiple times, Spence was driving at a high speed in the suburbs of downtown.

The crash ejected the pugilist world champion who, police said, did not wear a seat belt.

Scene video showed most of the sports car’s rear body mangled and missing, revealing its engine parts. The right front fender was peeled back, crumpled and opened the door.

Upon flipping, the boxer was thrown from the Ferrari, police say.The 29-year-old boxer, police said, is in intensive care. He is being treated at the Dallas Medical Center Methodist, confirmed by CNN affiliate KTVT. “The only information we have is that he has non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital,” said Tim Smith, a Premier Boxing Champions spokesperson representing Spence.

Spence, known as “The Real,” is one of the world’s best boxers with a 26-0 record. He won 21 ko fights.

A 2012 Olympic quarter-finalist, the IBF welterweight title has been held by the southpaw since 2017. Last month, in a split decision against “Showtime” Shawn Porter, he became the new champion, capturing the WBC welterweight title.

Upon learning of the crash, Porter wished his competitor a speedy recovery.

“My father still tells me’ this boxing thing is part of your life, but it won’t last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.’ With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he’s got a lot of life to live and I’m hoping that he’ll recover quickly and completely,” Porter tweeted.

The article was sponsored by CNN’s Kevin Dotson and Jeremy Grisham.