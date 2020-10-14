Home Gaming Age of Empires III, Tales of Vesperia lead October's next batch of...
Age of Empires III, Tales of Vesperia lead October's next batch of Game Pass additions

Plus Katana Zero, Supraland, and more.

If Doom Eternal, Forza Motorsport 7, and the like weren’t already enough to be getting on with this month, Microsoft has unveiled an additional batch of titles heading to Game Pass over the remainder of October, including Katana Zero, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, and more.

Microsoft’s next Game Pass drop arrives this Thursday, 15th October, and begins with the aforementioned Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition on PC, which spruces up the acclaimed real-time strategy game with two new civilisations (the Swedes and Inca), updated multiplayer, two new game modes, enhanced audio and visuals, plus all previously released expansions.

PC also gets colourful “compact” action-RPG, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse, and Heave Ho, a sort of knockabout multiplayer grapple-’em-up, in which up to four friends must work together in a bid to successfully swing and hoist themselves to the end of each level.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Brilliantly zippy neo-noir, action-platformer Katana Zero also joins Game Pass on 15th October – this time available on Android, Xbox One, and PC – while Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition brings a heap of RPG action to Xbox One and PC.

Rounding out the month is “fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer” ScourgeBringer, which joins Xbox One Game Pass on 21st October, plus Cricket 19 and acclaimed open-world, action-puzzle platformer Supraland, both of which come to Xbox One Game Pass on 22nd October. Further details on each title can be found on Xbox Wire, and a more digestible summary of Game Pass additions is below:

15th October

  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)
  • Heave Ho (PC)
  • Katana Zero (Android, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Xbox One, PC)
  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC)

21st October

  • ScourgeBringer (Xbox One)
22nd October

  • Cricket 19 (Xbox One)
  • Supraland (Xbox One)
