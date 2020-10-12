Home Science AI Is Throwing Battery Development Into Overdrive
Science

AI Is Throwing Battery Development Into Overdrive

0

Daniel Oberhaus

Inside a lab at Stanford University’s Precourt Institute for Energy, there are a half dozen refrigerator-sized cabinets designed to kill batteries as fast as they can. Each holds around 100 lithium-ion cells secured in trays that can charge and discharge the batteries dozens of times per day. Ordinarily, the batteries that go into these electrochemical torture chambers would be found inside gadgets or electric vehicles, but when they’re put in these hulking machines, they aren’t powering anything at all. Instead, energy is dumped in and out of these cells as fast as possible to generate reams of performance data that will teach artificial intelligence how to build a better battery.

In 2019, a team of researchers from Stanford, MIT, and the Toyota Research Institute used AI trained on data generated from these machines to predict the performance of lithium-ion batteries over the lifetime of the cells before their performance had started to slip. Ordinarily, AI would need data from after a battery had started to degrade in order to predict how it would perform in the future. It might take months to cycle the battery enough times to get that data. But the researchers’ AI could predict lifetime performance after only hours of data collection, while the battery was still at its peak. “Prior to our work, nobody thought that was possible,” says William Chueh, a materials scientist at Stanford and one of the lead authors of the 2019 paper. And earlier this year, Chueh and his colleagues did it again. In a paper published in Nature in February, Chueh and his colleagues described an experiment in which an AI was able to discover the optimal method for 10-minute fast-charging a lithium-ion battery.

Many experts think fast-charging batteries will be critical for electric vehicle adoption, but dumping enough energy to recharge a cell in the same amount of time it takes to fill up a tank of gas can quickly kill its performance. To get fast-charging batteries out of the lab and into the real world means finding the sweet spot between charge speed and battery lifetime. The problem is that there is effectively an infinite number of ways to deliver charge to a battery; Chueh compares it to searching for the best way to pour water into a bucket. Experimentally sifting through all those possibilities to find the best one is a slow and arduous task—but that’s where AI can help.

In their research, Chueh and his colleagues managed to optimize a fast-charging protocol for a lithium-ion battery in less than a month; to achieve those same results without the aid of AI would usually take around two years. “At the end of the day, we see our job as accelerating the pace of battery R&D,” says Chueh. “Whether it’s discovering new chemistry or finding a way to make a safer battery, it’s all very time consuming. We’re trying to save time.”

Over the past decade or so, the performance of batteries has skyrocketed and their cost has plummeted. Given that many experts see the electrification of everything as key to decarbonizing our energy systems, this is good news. But for researchers like Chueh, the pace of battery innovation isn’t happening fast enough. The reason is simple: batteries are extremely complex. To build a better battery means ruthlessly optimizing at every step in the production process. It’s all about using less expensive raw materials, better chemistry, more efficient manufacturing techniques. But there are a lot of parameters that can be optimized. And often an improvement in one area—say, energy density—will come at a cost of making gains in another area, like charge rate.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIn her own words
Next articleApple iPhone 12 Event (2020): How to Watch, What to Expect

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Mars opposition 2020: How to see Mars in opposition to Earth next week?

0
October this year is the perfect month for amateur stargazers hoping to dip their toes into more serious astronomy. A rare Halloween Blue Moon...
Read more
Science

Antarctica mystery: Space snap of giant hole exposed ‘ancient anomaly lurking beneath ice’

0
The frozen desert serves as a scientific haven for more than 1,000 researchers around the year, who monitor climate change and study Earth’s history. Its barren...
Read more
Science

'Have to do something!' Yellowstone volcano warning over 'unavoidable' supereruption

0
The supervolcano’s caldera was formed during the last three big events – the Huckleberry Ridge eruption 2.1 million years ago, the Mesa Falls eruption 1.3 million...
Read more
Science

Asteroid news: Mini-moon mystery SOLVED as NASA identify HUGE space rock approaching Earth

0
Paul Choda, NASA’s leading asteroid expert, has claimed a newly discovered object approaching the Earth is actually an old rocket from a failed lunar...
Read more
Science

Female Moles Grow Testicles to Fight Through Their Brutal Underground Existence

0
Mike McRae If any animal understands the horrors of trench warfare, it has to be the mole. Faced with an enemy, there's no time for...
Read more
Science

The Effort to Build the Mathematical Library of the Future

0
Kevin Hartnett “In one crazy weekend I spent 12 hours a day ,” she said. “It was totally addictive.” Other mathematicians talk about the experience the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

FTSE 100 LIVE: Pound soars to one-month high despite PM's imminent COVID warning

Business 0
China has returned from an eight day Mid-Autumn festival with investors encouraged by a steady rebound in tourism and few coronavirus cases. Qingdao city said...
Read more

Covid: Nightingale hospitals in northern England told to get ready

U.K. 0
More on this story
Read more

Kristin Cavallari Wears These Levi’s Denim Shorts on Repeat

Celebrity 0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s rare to see a celebrity repeat...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: