[unable to retrieve full-text content]In a rare defense-deprived game under Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide were able to keep up touchdown-for-touchdown with the Ole Miss Rebels in a wild 63-48 win. Running back Najee Harris led the way for Alabama, racking up 206 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards and five TDs in the game. Mac Jones also had a great game, throwing for 417 yards and two TDs.

Like this: Like Loading...