Alan Titchmarsh health: ‘I hoped I wasn’t going to die’ Gardener's health scare – symptoms

Titchmarsh said: “I watch my weight and am careful with my diet, and it was a rare treat that day to have home-made fish and chips followed by an Easter egg.
“Thankfully, after a straightforward operation, I haven’t had any more trouble.”
What are the symptoms of gallstones?
Gallstones often have no symptoms, but if the gallstone becomes trapped in an opening inside the gallbladder it can trigger a sudden, intense pain in the tummy that usually lasts between one and five hours.
This type of abdominal pain is known as biliary colic.
