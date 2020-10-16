Home Lifestyle Aldi extends its 30 minute home delivery service - full list of...
Lifestyle

Aldi extends its 30 minute home delivery service – full list of 38 supermarkets

0

Aldi supermarket first launched its Deliveroo trial with 20 stores across the UK but this has now extended to another 18 discount stores. The on-demand service will help customers get their groceries delivered straight to their front door. What Aldi supermarkets can shoppers get a home delivery from?

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Customers can place their order on the Deliveroo app and Aldi staff will then pick and pack the groceries in-store.

The goods will then be taken to address within up to five kilometres of the store by dedicated Deliveroo riders. 

Shoppers will be able to to pick and select groceries from a list of about 400 different foods. 

If the service is as successful as it has been, the delivery could be rolled out into more towns and cities before the end of the year.

READ MORE: Best mince pies announced – and they’re not from M&S or Waitrose

- Advertisement -

Aldi extends its 30 minute home delivery service – full list of supermarkets (Image: Getty)

Shoppers will be able to to pick and select groceries from a list of about 400 different foods (Image: Getty)

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “The feedback on our trial with Deliveroo has been very positive so far, with customers really valuing being able to have more ways of getting Aldi’s quality food at unbeatable prices, as recently recognised by Which? who found a basket of items was 23 percent cheaper at Aldi than at Tesco.

“This extension takes the partnership into new areas for the first time, including cities like Bristol and Liverpool amongst dozens of others across the country.”

Ajay Lakhwani, VP of new business, Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery partnerships have proven vital for so many people during this difficult period, allowing families to get the food and household items they need and want quickly.

“The success of this trial reflects the strong customer desire for groceries on-demand, an area in which Deliveroo is providing increasing choice.

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS:
Sainsbury’s introduce new shopping rules as restrictions change [INSIGHT]
Aldi hints at huge change to its in-store Specialbuys aisle [EXPLAINER]
Morrisons launch Christmas toy sale with 50% off popular brands  [PICTURES]

Related articles

“We are excited that even more customers across the country can now enjoy Aldi’s great quality food.”

Which? latest analysis compares prices for a trolley of 70 items, including groceries and household essentials. 

According to their data, Aldi was once again crowned the cheapest supermarket.

This is the third month in a row that the discount retailer has won the top spot to be named the UK’s cheapest grocer.

Aldi staff will pick and pack the groceries in-store (Image: Getty)

- Advertisement -

On average, customers would have paid £60.01 at Aldi compared to Waitrose where a similar shop would’ve cost shoppers £98.53.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We know that this is a difficult time for so many families who are feeling the financial impact of Covid-19 and so we are incredibly proud to have maintained our position as the UK’s cheapest supermarket. 

“Now more than ever, we know just how important it is to continue providing our customers with the best value products of any supermarket.”

Aldi also recently launched a click and collect trial at one brand in the Midlands where customers can place orders online before collecting from a store. 

Related articles

Supermarket share in the UK (Image: NC)

The scheme is said to extend to more stores within weeks to help customers shop without even getting out of their cars. 

Customers can choose from a full range of grocery items online and then drive to their local store where they can pick up their shopping completely contact free.

Whilst this sort of service isn’t new, this is the first time the budget supermarket has launched anything like this. 

Full list of Aldi stores with the Deliveroo partnership:

  • Daleside Road, Nottingham 
  • Wragby Road, Lincoln 
  • Uttoxeter New Road, Derby
  • Unit 1A Maskew Retail Park, Peterborough 
  • Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent 
  • Mansfield Road, Daybrook 
  • Blackfriars Road, Newcastle-Under-Lyme 
  • Histon Road, Cambridge 
  • Ballards Lane, Tally Ho Cnr North Finchley, 
  • High Road Tottenham, London 
  • Holloway Rd Archway, London
  • Camden High Street, London 
  • Kilburn High Road, London 
  • Balham High Road, London 
  • Urban Exchange 100 Great Ancoats Street, Greater Manchester
  • Wilmslow Road Didsbury, Greater Manchester
  • Davenport Road Altrincham, Greater Manchester
  • White City Retail Park Trafford, Manchester 
  • Bristol Road Selly Oak,  West Midlands
  • London Road, Brighton 
  • Imperial Park, Bristol 
- Advertisement -
Previous articleBraves’ Bryse Wilson on Game 5 match-up against Clayton Kershaw: ‘For me, it’s just baseball’
Next articleClimate change likely wiped out humans before and it could happen AGAIN, scientists warn

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Should You Travel Abroad During Covid—and Where Can You Go?

0
GLOBE-TROT OR NOT As countries around the world gradually re-open to tourists, many jetsetters are wrestling with the question: Is it safe and responsible to...
Read more
Lifestyle

Jody Sharpe, Award Winning Author Of Books About Angels, Announces New Video About Bullying Special Needs Children, Donation To LoveHouseKidsProgram.org

0
    WILMINGTON, NC, October 16, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Award winning author Jody Sharpe has announced a new video now available on Youtube, in which she...
Read more
Lifestyle

Sainsbury's introduces new shopping rules which limits who is allowed in stores

0
With government guidance continuing to change, this has affected what shoppers can do at the supermarket. This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Best supplements for the over 50s: Four vitamins and minerals you need in your diet

0
If you eat a healthy, varied diet day-to-day, you should be getting all the vitamins and minerals you need. However, in practice, this can...
Read more
Lifestyle

Martin Lewis urges homeowners to find item that could 'burst' in property – expert warning

0
What is a stopcock? Most properties will have two valves, an internal and external stopcock. The exteneral one controls the flow of water from the water...
Read more
Lifestyle

Food recall: Lidl recalls products over serious health concerns – more batches affected

0
A notice from Lidl states: "This is due to the product containing undeclared aspartame, a source of phenylalanine. "Only individuals suffering from the inherited disorder...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

This Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Will Give You That Cozy Fall Feeling

Celebrity 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s better than the warm, fuzzy feeling...
Read more

English Open 2020 snooker LIVE results: Score updates with Selby, Higgins, Trump in action

Sports 0
With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sport snooker has based itself in Milton Keynes for the forseeable future. All ranking events will take place...
Read more

Should You Travel Abroad During Covid—and Where Can You Go?

Lifestyle 0
GLOBE-TROT OR NOT As countries around the world gradually re-open to tourists, many jetsetters are wrestling with the question: Is it safe and responsible to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: