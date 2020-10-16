Aldi extends its 30 minute home delivery service – full list of 38 supermarkets

Aldi supermarket first launched its Deliveroo trial with 20 stores across the UK but this has now extended to another 18 discount stores. The on-demand service will help customers get their groceries delivered straight to their front door. What Aldi supermarkets can shoppers get a home delivery from?
Customers can place their order on the Deliveroo app and Aldi staff will then pick and pack the groceries in-store.
The goods will then be taken to address within up to five kilometres of the store by dedicated Deliveroo riders.
Shoppers will be able to to pick and select groceries from a list of about 400 different foods.
If the service is as successful as it has been, the delivery could be rolled out into more towns and cities before the end of the year.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “The feedback on our trial with Deliveroo has been very positive so far, with customers really valuing being able to have more ways of getting Aldi’s quality food at unbeatable prices, as recently recognised by Which? who found a basket of items was 23 percent cheaper at Aldi than at Tesco.
“This extension takes the partnership into new areas for the first time, including cities like Bristol and Liverpool amongst dozens of others across the country.”
Ajay Lakhwani, VP of new business, Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery partnerships have proven vital for so many people during this difficult period, allowing families to get the food and household items they need and want quickly.
“The success of this trial reflects the strong customer desire for groceries on-demand, an area in which Deliveroo is providing increasing choice.
“We are excited that even more customers across the country can now enjoy Aldi’s great quality food.”
Which? latest analysis compares prices for a trolley of 70 items, including groceries and household essentials.
According to their data, Aldi was once again crowned the cheapest supermarket.
This is the third month in a row that the discount retailer has won the top spot to be named the UK’s cheapest grocer.
On average, customers would have paid £60.01 at Aldi compared to Waitrose where a similar shop would’ve cost shoppers £98.53.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We know that this is a difficult time for so many families who are feeling the financial impact of Covid-19 and so we are incredibly proud to have maintained our position as the UK’s cheapest supermarket.
“Now more than ever, we know just how important it is to continue providing our customers with the best value products of any supermarket.”
Aldi also recently launched a click and collect trial at one brand in the Midlands where customers can place orders online before collecting from a store.
The scheme is said to extend to more stores within weeks to help customers shop without even getting out of their cars.
Customers can choose from a full range of grocery items online and then drive to their local store where they can pick up their shopping completely contact free.
Whilst this sort of service isn’t new, this is the first time the budget supermarket has launched anything like this.
Full list of Aldi stores with the Deliveroo partnership:
- Daleside Road, Nottingham
- Wragby Road, Lincoln
- Uttoxeter New Road, Derby
- Unit 1A Maskew Retail Park, Peterborough
- Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mansfield Road, Daybrook
- Blackfriars Road, Newcastle-Under-Lyme
- Histon Road, Cambridge
- Ballards Lane, Tally Ho Cnr North Finchley,
- High Road Tottenham, London
- Holloway Rd Archway, London
- Camden High Street, London
- Kilburn High Road, London
- Balham High Road, London
- Urban Exchange 100 Great Ancoats Street, Greater Manchester
- Wilmslow Road Didsbury, Greater Manchester
- Davenport Road Altrincham, Greater Manchester
- White City Retail Park Trafford, Manchester
- Bristol Road Selly Oak, West Midlands
- London Road, Brighton
- Imperial Park, Bristol