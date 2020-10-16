Aldi extends its 30 minute home delivery service – full list of 38 supermarkets

Customers can place their order on the Deliveroo app and Aldi staff will then pick and pack the groceries in-store.

The goods will then be taken to address within up to five kilometres of the store by dedicated Deliveroo riders.

Shoppers will be able to to pick and select groceries from a list of about 400 different foods.

If the service is as successful as it has been, the delivery could be rolled out into more towns and cities before the end of the year.

READ MORE: Best mince pies announced – and they’re not from M&S or Waitrose