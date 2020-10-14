Aldi hints at huge change to its in-store Specialbuys aisle

With everything from kitchen appliances to bedding to baking kits, the special aisle in-store offers customers a range of great quality products at a discounted price.

To celebrate the middle aisle, where the Specialbuys are found in store, the discount retailer announced with a series of hilarious tweets that the name of the aisle is changing.

Taking to their Twitter account to announce the news, the promotion describes the Speicalbuys aisle as a “world of wonder”, where customers can find “tents for less than twenty-quid”.

The tweet read: “This is the Aisle of Aldi. A special place for Specialbuys. Full of #EverydayAmazing possibilities. #AisleofAldi #ILoveAldi…Available in store and online.”

READ MORE: Cheapest UK supermarket named – is it Aldi, Tesco, Asda or Lidl?