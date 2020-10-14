Home Lifestyle Aldi hints at huge change to its in-store Specialbuys aisle
Aldi hints at huge change to its in-store Specialbuys aisle

With everything from kitchen appliances to bedding to baking kits, the special aisle in-store offers customers a range of great quality products at a discounted price. 

To celebrate the middle aisle, where the Specialbuys are found in store, the discount retailer announced with a series of hilarious tweets that the name of the aisle is changing. 

Taking to their Twitter account to announce the news, the promotion describes the Speicalbuys aisle as a “world of wonder”, where customers can find “tents for less than twenty-quid”. 

The tweet read: “This is the Aisle of Aldi. A special place for Specialbuys. Full of #EverydayAmazing possibilities. #AisleofAldi #ILoveAldi…Available in store and online.”

Aldi explained: “Specialbuys were launched online in 2016. They seem to get better and better each year, with the most popular ever being the Hanging Egg Chair this year, selling out in approximately four minutes.”

The discount supermarket are also known for launching cheaper alternatives of popular products.

They recently launched a KitchenAid dupe to mark the return of The Great British Bake Off. 

The dupe was selling for just £149.99, almost half of the price as the real KitchenAid. 

This year, the supermarket is expecting to sell over a million turkeys at Christmas as well as 54 million mince pies and two million Christmas puddings – they are already busy preparing for Santa’s big day.

They even recently released their Christmas food range which shoppers can pick up for a fraction of the price compared to other food shops.

With Christmas being one of the most expensive occasions, shoppers can get their hands on some great bargains at discount supermarket Aldi.

Shoppers can expect giant pigs in blankets in Aldi’s Christmas range as well as loaded pigs in blankets. 

Loaded mini Yorkshire puddings stuffed with sausage stuffing balls are also on the menu.

For puddings, Aldi is launching a delicious plum and pink gin pudding.

