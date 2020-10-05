Home Celebrity Alec Baldwin defends playing Trump on ‘SNL’ amid president’s COVID-19 hospitalization
Celebrity

Alec Baldwin defends playing Trump on ‘SNL’ amid president’s COVID-19 hospitalization

0

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on the sesason premiere of Saturday Night Live. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Alec Baldwin is responding to critics who don’t think he should have played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live amid the president’s COVID-19 hospitalization.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to discuss his appearance on the NBC sketch show’s season premiere. He spoke about the “considerable criticism” he received, “beyond some people sick of me doing this” in general, for “the perception that we are mocking [Trump] while he’s sick.”

Baldwin said that the SNL team is a “savvy” crew who “don’t want to sink the ship. So if there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill, and people said, ‘Trump is really in trouble,’ then I would bet you everything I have that we wouldn’t even get near that, in terms of content of the show. They would have done something else. I’ve seen that happen before.”

He continued, “We only have the words of the White House itself and the people who work there themselves to go on, and all of them have all been saying he is not in any danger. We only have their word to go by. And if their word was that he was in serious trouble, then we probably wouldn’t have done it. But that’s not the case. If they said he was in serious trouble, I can assure you we would not have done it. But that’s not the case.”

Baldwin appeared in the cold open in which the show spoofed Trump’s debate with Jim Carrey making his debut as Joe Biden.

Baldwin said they decided “the debate was something topical” that they had to cover. “We didn’t have anything with him in a hospital bed, but we had the debate. You’d have to have a very good reason to avoid that, topicality-wise, and nobody thought that they were mocking somebody’s illness by doing that.”

The star who has portrayed Trump on the show many times throughout his presidency — and is not a supporter — added that there “are a lot of people out there who have the deepest amount of animosity I could possibly calculate in my adult life toward Trump, but there’s a line they won’t cross. They wouldn’t say, ‘I wish something happened to him,’ or that he died, or whatever.”

- Advertisement -

As for “people who do that,” he added, “that’s not the way it should be.”

ON the same that Baldwin’s video was released, the president — who was to be quarantining amid his hospitalization for the infectious virus — was driven around the outside of the hospital to wave to supporters. Meanwhile, his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is the latest in his circle to test positive for COVID-19.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhy Do Mirrors Flip Things Horizontally But Not Vertically? Here's The Physics
Next articleTrump's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance

0
Jason Brow Nearly two decades after Nicole Kidman split from Tom Cruise, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflected on their relationship, specifically how ‘happy’ they...
Read more
Celebrity

Kaitlyn Bristowe Dedicates 'DWTS' Performance to 'Supportive' Jason Tartick

0
Meredith Nardino For her No. 1 fan! Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to dance from the heart in honor of boyfriend Jason Tartick as her Dancing...
Read more
Celebrity

Andrea McLean husband: How did Andrea and husband Nick meet?

0
How did Andrea and husband Nick meet? Andrea and Nick first met in 2015 after they were set up by a Loose women make-up artist. Two...
Read more
Celebrity

Spice Up Your Life With Victoria Beckham Beauty’s New Posh Lipstick Collection

0
Emily Rekstis Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram Calling all Spice Girls fans! Victoria Beckham just dropped a Posh Lipstick collection that’s guaranteed to satisfy your ’90s beauty...
Read more
Celebrity

Matt Baker: Countryfile host in admission about ‘chaos’ on show ‘She’d skulk away from me’

0
He recalled that sheep dog Meg couldn’t get away from her “instinct to round everything up”. Matt divulged: “It could be chaos in the studio,...
Read more
Celebrity

John Lennon’s son recalls final phone call with dad before The Beatles star was shot dead

0
“And he played it over the phone and I was living in the attic in the house in this street called Castle Street in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance

Celebrity 0
Jason Brow Nearly two decades after Nicole Kidman split from Tom Cruise, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflected on their relationship, specifically how ‘happy’ they...
Read more

PS5 pre-order news as UK retailer reveals PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X update

Entertainment 0
There are a lot of gamers looking to secure a PS5 pre-order ahead of the Sony console’s release date in November. For now, there have...
Read more

Nursery paint colour ideas: What is the best colour to paint your baby's nursery?

Lifestyle 0
Most people decorate their baby’s nursery with cuddly toys and blankets and choose a gender-neutral colour scheme. However, picking the right colour is about...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: