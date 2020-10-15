Alex Jones addresses The One Show absence as host announces 'exciting' new move

The One Show host Alex Jones has been a firm fixture on our screens for the past decade. The Welsh presenter is often joined by a host of famous faces and BBC favourites each evening, but was notably missing from last night’s show as Michelle Ackerley stepped in to replace her.

Earlier this week, Alex announced she would be joined by her co-host and musical theatre star Michael Ball.

But the small-screen star was absent from Wednesday’s programme as she confirmed she was filming for another programme.

Speaking on The One Show, Michael announced he would be without Alex as she was “having the night off”.

The 43-year-old was not at home relaxing and instead she revealed she was getting ready to appear on BBC’s comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?.

