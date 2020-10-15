Home Celebrity Alex Jones addresses The One Show absence as host announces 'exciting' new...
Alex Jones addresses The One Show absence as host announces 'exciting' new move

The One Show host Alex Jones has been a firm fixture on our screens for the past decade. The Welsh presenter is often joined by a host of famous faces and BBC favourites each evening, but was notably missing from last night’s show as Michelle Ackerley stepped in to replace her.

Earlier this week, Alex announced she would be joined by her co-host and musical theatre star Michael Ball.

But the small-screen star was absent from Wednesday’s programme as she confirmed she was filming for another programme.

Speaking on The One Show, Michael announced he would be without Alex as she was “having the night off”.

The 43-year-old was not at home relaxing and instead she revealed she was getting ready to appear on BBC’s comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?.

Alex Jones addresses The One Show absence as host announces new move

The One Show presenter Alex Jones was missing from Wednesday's episode

In view of her 261,000 followers, Alex took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid backstage clip while in her dressing room.

As the presenter put make-up on for her appearance, she shared the details of her latest move.

Alex divulged: “Hiya. I’m not on The One Show tonight.

“I’m at Pinewood Studios and about to record an episode of Would I Lie To You?. I love the show.”

Alex Jones applied makeup as she announced she will join the Would I Lie To You comedy panel

The Welsh-born presenter revealed her “excitement” as she continued to apply cosmetics.

“But first obviously, I need to blend this in,” as she made a circular motion around her face before adding a “bit more” concealer.

Alex finished: “We’re just about to go into rehearsal now. Exciting.”

The news comes after Michel revealed his co-presenter was missing from her regular slot on The One Show.

Alex Jones used to host The One Show alongside Matt Baker who quit the show in March

He told viewers: “Alex is having the night off tomorrow so I’ll be here with Michelle Ackerley and we’ll be talking to Phillip Schofield.”

Back in March, her former co-host Matt Baker stepped down from his role on The One Show.

Elsewhere, the mum-of-two announced earlier this year that she will be fronting her own radio programme for BBC Radio Wales.

The Sunday morning slot has been presented by the likes of Eve Myles, Carol Vorderman, Colin Jackson, Suzanne Packer and broadcaster Anna Ryder Richardson.

Speaking about her new role back in August, Alex commented: “I’m so excited to get my headphones back on for BBC Radio Wales and to play some of my favourite songs.

“There is something so special about radio.”

“The connection you can have with the listeners and there’s something extra special about talking to people in Wales,” she added.

The One Show airs weekdays on BBC One at 7pm.

