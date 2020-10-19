Alex Rodriguez & Daughter Natasha, 15, Show Off Moves To Jennifer Lopez’s “PaTi” Challenge & She ‘Loves’ It

By

Emily Selleck

Jennifer Lopez has two new backup dancers! Fiance Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha have shown off their moves, dancing to her hit song ‘PaTi’ on Tik Tok.

Jennifer Lopez‘s “PaTi” challenge has been taking over Tik Tok, and the latest celebs to give it a try were none other than her hubby-to-be Alex Rodriguez and his 15-year-old daughter Natasha. ARod reposted the funny dancing video to his Instagram on October 18, which showed the pair recreating the iconic dancing scene from the song’s music video, which dropped in September. “This is how excited I am about game 7!!!” he captioned the clip, adding, “How’d I do, @jlo ? #PaTiChallenge.”

In the clip, he and Natasha performed a series of hand movements along with some trademark JLo hip shaking. While the former New York Yankee looked dapper in a suit, his mini-me daughter rocked a white, Gucci sweater. “I love when you dance,” Jen commented, adding a laugh crying and a kissing emoji. Thousands of other followers also jumped into the comments to commend the MLB star’s dancing skills. “Can I get a lesson please hahahaha,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “YESS JEN I’VE BEEN TELLING YOU TO SIGN HIM UP AS A JLO DANCER !!”

One day prior, Natasha rocked the same Gucci sweater when she stepped out on the ritzy Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, with her half-siblings Emme and Max, 12, and her younger sister Ella, 12. Her future stepmom took the kids out for a fun shopping day, making the most of the Los Angeles sunshine. It came just a couple of days after the pair endorsed Joe Biden for president. The power couple chatted with Joe and his wife Dr. Jill Biden on Oct. 16, as they discussed what issues mattered most to them. “Our voice has never been more important, and we want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and rebuild this U.S. economy,” Alex said.

