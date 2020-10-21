By

We all know that drinking in excess has led to a number of serious health conditions including heart disease, strokes, and many forms of cancer. In the short term, alcohol misuse can lead to accidents and injuries, violent behaviour, and alcohol poisoning. So how do you know if you’re drinking too much? Does alcohol impact age groups differently?

Am I drinking too much?

A few drinks once or twice a week is perfectly fine, but drinking more than a certain amount is dangerous.

If you feel you should cut down on your drinking, have been criticised for drinking too much, or you need a drink to steady your nerves or get rid of a hangover you are drinking too much.

The NHS says both men and women should drink no more than 14 units a week.

A unit of alcohol is eight grams or 10ml of pure alcohol which is about half a pint of lower to normal-strength lager, beer or cider.

A single small shot of a spirit is also one unit, and a small glass of wine is about 1.5 units.

That means you should drink no more than seven pints of beer, 14 shots, or nine glasses of wine.

If you drink about 14 units a week, it is better to spread this over three or more days rather than in one boozy night.

If you drink more, you need to cut down on the amount of alcohol you drink.

The best way to do this is to have several alcohol-free days a week.

Drinking too much alcohol is life-threatening for people of all ages, but alcohol affects people differently depending on their age.

