Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon 'not happy' as BGT male judges 'paid more than double'

“Everyone is in agreement Simon deserves his wage as he’s the boss, but there seems no obvious explanation as to why David should be paid more than the women.”

The Sun reported Amanda, who was recently promoted to Head Judge following Simon’s back injury, is earning around £700,000 while Alesha, is on approximately £450,000.

They claimed Simon is taking home a whopping annual figure of £2.5million, and they understood David to be on a “recently re-negotiated deal” of over £1.5million.

Amanda recently confirmed she was on less money than her male colleagues in an interview with Stella magazine, where she admitted she “doesn’t understand” why the pay gap exists.

