Amanda Holden: BGT judge 'annoys' daughters by walking around the house naked

However, Amanda stated that her children are not fazed by what she wears on Britain’s Got Talent, after receiving over 200 complaints to Ofcom for sporting a low-cut dress.

She said: “What really annoys them is that I’m naked at home.  

“Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, ‘Mum! I’m on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?’ 

In spite of their complaints, Amanda hopes that her body confidence will have a positive effect on her daughters.

“The results have been absolutely amazing. I’ve noticed a real plumpness to my skin and it’s much tighter!”

Amanda noted how it has been extremely tough for the British beauty industry as of late, after enduring six months of shop closures.

She continued: “The beauty world has really suffered over the last six months with the many restrictions imposed on it. 

“My glam team have been very happy to get back to work wearing their new ppe after months of being unable to work! 

