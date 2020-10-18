Amanda Holden: BGT judge receives Ofcom complaint from Piers Morgan over 'nipple dress'

Amanda headed to hospital for an annual mammogram to get her boobs checked for early signs of breast cancer.

Once the actress gave her Heart FM listeners a commentary of the quick and painless procedure, she took to Instagram to share her experience with her 1.6 million followers in a video.

She penned: “My mammogram #breastcancerawareness. My boobs always seem to be in the headlines for silly reasons so I hope that changes today as I document my own mammogram with @thisisheart to highlight that 1 in 8 of us women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during our lifetime.”

Amanda went on to say: “We’re all different shapes and sizes and experience things differently but for me, the check-up was quick and easy and potentially saved my life.”

The star confessed she was nervous beforehand but urged others to follow in her footsteps to remove the stigma.

