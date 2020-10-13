Amanda Holden covered boobs in makeup to stop dreaded TV wardrobe malfunction

staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick)

Amanda Holden opened up about her infamously racy dresses on Britain’s Got Talent that have been the centre of hundreds of Ofcom complaints.

The TV personality told Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan how she went to extreme lengths not to suffer a wardrobe malfunction during the talent show final last weekend.

Amanda, 49, said: “Honestly, I think I have said before… I have got a whole bap committee and they come down and do an inspection.

“I had make up on the girls so nothing was going through.”

Joking her assets have signed up to appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Amanda said: “They have a book coming out, they are calling it Behind the Bra and they are going to tell everything.”

Joking about Amanda’s infamous outfits, Susanna said: “I said you were wearing far too many clothes to appear yesterday due to your Ofcom dress but now today you are in a jumper!”

Meanwhile, Piers chimed in: “I was very disappointed in your outfit for the BGT final.”

During the last Britain’s Got Talent semi-final, viewers flocked to Twitter to speculate about Amanda’s racy outfit.

Many of them thought they could see Amanda’s nipple poking out, however, Amanda insists it was actually her bra’s under wire.

Amanda recently admitted she sometimes does sometimes wear racy outfits to hit the headlines.

“Even though I am really open and very much myself most of the time, it’s a fake circumstance when you’re sitting on a panel and judging,” she told The Sun.

Amanda added: “I’m very aware of myself and what I should say next. Sometimes I pretend I’m not and I’m outrageous, and I’m like, ‘Oh I had no idea I was going to say that’, or my boob pops out, ‘I had no idea that was going to happen!’

“You have circumstances where you know what you’re doing and the situation is always ongoing, so you are always aware.”

Taking a more serious tone, Amanda explained how she was left stunned after dance group Diversity’s performance channeling the Black Lives Matter group was met with fury by some angry viewers.

Addressing the backlash BGT got for Diversity’s BLM performance, Amanda said: “For Ashley [Banjo] I think he thought he was going to make an impact but wasn’t expecting the rage that came with it.

“ITV also stood very publicly with him and so did we as judges.

“It shows what a great show BGT is. We are there to entertain but not always comfortably.

“Reflecting back it has been unusual series but overall it has had an amazingly positive impact.”

