Amanda Holden shares topless vid for important reason as she moves on from BGT controversy

Sharing a bit more information, Amanda, who turns 50 at the start of next year, revealed that she was “nervous” ahead of her first examination.

She informed fans: “I had my first mammogram this year – I was nervous, fear of the unknown I suppose.”

Urging others to make an appointment, the singer added: “I hope this video removes stigma and will encourage more women to check and get checked!”

Her post coincides with Breast Cancer awareness month this October.

Women aged from 50 to 70 are invited to be screened every three years as part of the NHS Breast Screening Programme.

