Home Celebrity Amanda Holden shares topless vid for important reason as she moves on...
Celebrity

Amanda Holden shares topless vid for important reason as she moves on from BGT controversy

0

Sharing a bit more information, Amanda, who turns 50 at the start of next year, revealed that she was “nervous” ahead of her first examination.

She informed fans: “I had my first mammogram this year – I was nervous, fear of the unknown I suppose.”

Urging others to make an appointment, the singer added: “I hope this video removes stigma and will encourage more women to check and get checked!”

Her post coincides with Breast Cancer awareness month this October.

Women aged from 50 to 70 are invited to be screened every three years as part of the NHS Breast Screening Programme.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDo You Need a 5G iPhone? No, but You’re Getting One Anyway
Next articleWorking From Home Got You Down? Try Dyeing Your Hair Pink

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Phil Collins Sues Ex-Wife Orianne as She Allegedly Refuses to Leave Home amid Split

0
Phil Collins Sues Ex-Wife as She Refuses to Leave Home amid Split | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imagePhil Collins Sues...
Read more
Celebrity

This Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Will Give You That Cozy Fall Feeling

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s better than the warm, fuzzy feeling...
Read more
Celebrity

Joe Jonas Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary Of His Engagement With Sophie Turner – See Sweet Pic

0
Jason Brow My, how time flies. It’s been three years since Sophie Turner ‘said yes,’ and Joe Jonas celebrated the anniversary of their engagement with...
Read more
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer leopard dress to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing capsule collection on Oct. 15. She was joined...
Read more
Celebrity

Whoops! Dwyane Wade Accidently Photobombs Couple's Beach Proposal

0
Mariah Cooper A happy accident! Dwyane Wade unexpectedly witnessed a milestone moment in one couple’s relationship — and he had the most priceless reaction.The former...
Read more
Celebrity

Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s Murder Suspect Arrested

0
Police arrested a man on Friday morning who is accused of murdering Thomas Jefferson Byrd, the character actor who appeared in several Spike Lee...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward breaks his own tradition by handing Paul Pogba a new contract

Sports 0
“Many things have been said,” Pogba told a news conference last week. “Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would...
Read more

Working From Home Got You Down? Try Dyeing Your Hair Pink

Lifestyle 0
IN THE PINK A guest with pale pink hair outside the Chloe show at Paris fashion week in February. Photo: Getty ImagesBy Sara Bosworth Close Sara BosworthOct. 16,...
Read more

Amanda Holden shares topless vid for important reason as she moves on from BGT controversy

Celebrity 0
Sharing a bit more information, Amanda, who turns 50 at the start of next year, revealed that she was “nervous” ahead of her first...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: