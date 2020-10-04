Home Tv & Radio Amanda Holden sparks more BGT complaints as she wears 'see-through' dress
Amanda Holden sparks more BGT complaints as she wears 'see-through' dress

Amanda Holden donned a racy lingerie-style dress for tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent tonight – and sparked more complaints from ITV viewers who said it was ‘see-through’.

Amanda, 49, looked amazing as she donned a black lace bodice dress, which again flaunted her figure.

However, many BGT fans weren’t happy again over the dress, which featured sheer panelling.

The bombshell, who is BGT’s head judge while Simon Cowell is away, looked gorgeous as she teamed the sizzling number with glowing makeup and blowdried locks.

However, the risqué outfit raised some eyebrows after some fans claimed they could see Amanda’s nipples in the dress she wore last weekend.

In fact, last week’s frock caused so much drama that it saw 235 viewers complain to media watchdog Ofcom about it.

Amanda rocked another plunging dress for tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent

Amanda showed off the dress on her Instagram page before the show went live as she shared a clip of her getting ready to perform on the show tonight.

Some again seemed shocked by its raciness, as one fan moaned: “Wear something more with a hint, rather than a lot.”

However, others were seen gushing over her outfit as another exclaimed: “Loving the dress.”

Amanda has brushed off her Ofcom backlash from last week’s BGT

A second added: “Loving that dress, very lovely.”

When the show aired, one upset viewer tweeted: “#BGT Jesus, Amanda, may as well have wore nothing love.”

While another joked: “Amanda’s dress is still just about Holden on #BGT #BritainsGotTalent.”

A third raged: “Why don’t Amanda Holden just come in her underwear #BGT.”

“Amanda’s wearing a revealing dress again. Let the complaints commence,” another quipped.

Amanda has laughed off the complaints this week with a number of cheeky snaps online.

This included one where she held up Bakewell Tarts to her chest to mimic boobs.

She also joked she has a team of people to make sure her boobs don’t fall out on national TV.

The outspoken starlet, says ITV bosses are determined to make sure she doesn’t suffer a wardrobe malfunction while appearing on the hit family show.

Some BGT viewers claimed they could see Amanda’s nipples in this dress

“There’s now a whole body of people that knock on my door and come and stare at my chest before we go on air,” the 49-year-old explained.

“There’s a t*t committee. There are so many brilliant people, they come down, knock on the door and there’s the lady who’s the producer who said, ‘Mandy, it looks great’”.

Referencing her plunging outfit from last week’s semi final, Amanda added to The Sun: “She [the producer] said, ‘I can see it’s underwired’ — people thought it was my nipple they could see but it was the underwire.”

Source:Daily Star – TV

