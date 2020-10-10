Home Tv & Radio Amanda Holden thrills BGT fans in show-stopping nude bedazzled dress
Amanda Holden thrills BGT fans in show-stopping nude bedazzled dress

Amanda Holden certainly dressed to impress for the Britain’s Got Talent final on Saturday.

The 49-year-old temporary head judge dazzled in a glittery show-stopping nude gown which complimented her famous curves in all the right places.

Amanda styled her trademark blonde tresses in a slick ponytail as she enhanced her facial features with glam make-up.

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: “Amanda Holden looking great this evening.”

Another added: “Amanda looks stunning.”

A third posted: “Amanda is looking so good.”

A fourth said: “Amanda always looks stunning.”

Amanda’s outfit choices have been the focal points throughout the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The plunging blue dress Amanda wore for the penultimate semi-final sparked 235 Ofcom complaints.

However, speaking on Loose Women this week, the mother of two hit out at the criticism and confirmed she wouldn’t be changing her fashion style any time soon.

Presenter Kaye Adams said: “Now we’ve got to ask you what you are going to wear at the final, the BGT final because of course your costume gets a lot of attention, doesn’t it.

“Did you see Jane Fonda this week, 82, there you go, look at that outfit.”

Amanda previously addressed the controversy surrounding her racy outfits as she joked she has a “t*t committee”.

The temporary head judge began: “There’s now a whole body of people that know on my door and come and stare at my chest before we go on air.

“There’s a t*t committee. There are so many brilliant people, they come down, knock on the door.“And there’s the lady who’s the producer who said, “‘Mandy, it looks great,'” she told The Sun.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight on ITV at 7.30pm

