Home Tv & Radio Amanda Holden's absence explained as she misses Good Morning Britain interview
Tv & Radio

Amanda Holden's absence explained as she misses Good Morning Britain interview

0

Susanna started the explanation of their guest’s absence, telling viewers: “If you were expecting Amanda Holden, we are going to speak to her later in the week.”

Piers then said: “We need more than a couple of minutes with Amanda so were probably going to get her back tomorrow [Tuesday].”

“We want to go through her entire wardrobe,” his co-star remarked, before referencing the Ofcom complaints the talent show judge has received for the outfits she wore for the finals.

“We’re going to ask her why she didn’t wear a more revealing dress for the final of Britain’s Got Talent, I was personally very disappointed,” the Life Stories presenter chimed.

“I was going to make a complaint to Ofcom Amanda was wearing too many clothes,” he joked.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSimone Biles Declares She’s BF Jonathan Owens ‘Biggest Fan’ As She Cheers Him On At Houston Texans Game
Next articleHow Biden could end 2020 on election night — and why Trump’s path is unlikely

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announce new member of This Morning family

0
Phillip Schofield, 58, and Holly Willoughby, 39, were once again on hand to host another weekday edition of the popular daytime show. Starting the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Lorraine Kelly hits back at viewers over ‘car crash’ interview: ‘Can be tricky!'

0
Lorraine cheekily replied: "I am not going to call you old Tom... Mature Tom maybe?" she suggested, as he is 34-years his co-star's senior. But...
Read more
Tv & Radio

90 Day Fiance: Why Brittany Returning To Yazan In Jordan Is Bonkers

0
Unfortunately, the divorce paperwork has to be filed all over again, which means Brittany Banks is still legally invested in her first marriage. And...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Britain's Got Talent release voting figures that show landslide win for Jon Courtenay

0
The 13th series of Britain's Got Talent came to a close on Saturday night, with Ant and Dec's golden buzzer act Jon Courtenay being...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Family Fortunes turns awkward as Gino clashes with contestant over his accent

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) ITV Family Fortunes presenter Gino D'Acampo found himself locked in a tense debate with a contestant on Sunday. The Phillips family from Bristol...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Freddie Flintoff leaves Top Gear co-stars terrified with ‘outrageous’ Wall of Death stunt

0
“His DNA, if you could look at it on a graph wouldn't be like normal people's, he's not a normal human being. Let's face it! When...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

FTSE 100 LIVE: Pound soars to one-month high despite PM's imminent COVID warning

Business 0
China has returned from an eight day Mid-Autumn festival with investors encouraged by a steady rebound in tourism and few coronavirus cases. Qingdao city said...
Read more

Covid: Nightingale hospitals in northern England told to get ready

U.K. 0
More on this story
Read more

Kristin Cavallari Wears These Levi’s Denim Shorts on Repeat

Celebrity 0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s rare to see a celebrity repeat...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: