Amazon Echo deal offers the most popular speaker at a much lower price

If you’re looking to buy a new Amazon Echo, there’s never been a better time. The retail firm has slashed prices across a number of the most popular Alexa-enabled devices. The hugely popular Amazon Echo Dot just received a dramatic price drop. This mini speaker has been cut to just £34.99 which is a saving of £15 off of the usual cost. The online retailer says this deal is for a limited time, so this discount might not be around for long. As a quick reminder, the Echo Dot packs all the usual smart features and clever Alexa Assistant into a smaller design. It’s designed to be plugged into an existing sound system to bring the AI smarts to older equipment.

Simple voice commands allow users to ask general knowledge questions, get the latest weather forecast, check the news, and even switch on the lights or pump up the heating. You can also play all of your favourite tracks and radio stations through the device with the Dot now compatible with Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. YOU CAN FIND THE ECHO DOT DEAL HERE Along with that Dot deal, there’s also some money off the new Echo Show 5. This smart device features a small 5-inch screen which not only means you can hear what Alexa has to say but also see useful information and even watch videos.

The Echo Show 5 would usually set you back £79.99 but that price has now been dropped to £69.99 – saving £10. YOU CAN FIND THE ECHO SHOW 5 DEAL HERE Although these deals may sound good, it’s worth noting that Amazon has just announced a swathe of new devices including an Echo Dot with clock. This small speaker features a LED panel under the mesh design which shows you what time of the day or night it is. This device has just gone on sale today and costs £59.99. Another product that’s in stores now is the refreshed Echo, which now gets an updated design and improved sound.

Amazon has kept the price of the Echo the same as its predecessor with it available from today for £89.99. Other new Echo devices that will be launching in the next few weeks include the bigger screen Echo Show 8, sound boosting Echo Studio and the Echo Buds. These wireless in-ear headphones look set to take on Apple’s AirPods and feature Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, which lets you choose how much to minimise the noise around you. With one full charge, Amazon says its Echo Buds will keep going for around five hours. And when they do run out there’s a charging case which holds up to three additional charges. There’s no launch date for the Buds, but expect more news soon.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

