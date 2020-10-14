Home Tech Amazon Prime Day 2020: The 10 Best Laptop Deals
Tech

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The 10 Best Laptop Deals

Scott Gilbertson, Gear Team

Buying a new laptop is a big decision. It’s a sizable chunk of change, but right now there are some good deals to be found during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Still, there are a ton of different models, chip configurations, screen sizes, and other specs to choose from. To help you decide, we hunted through the deals at Amazon and other competing retailers.

To learn more about the many laptops on the market, read through some of our guides, including Best Laptops, Best MacBooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Gaming Laptops, and Best Cheap Laptops.

Note: We strike through items that sell out or rise in price as we update this guide. Discounts sometimes return quickly, so check for yourself. You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to get most of these deals.

Updated October 14: We’ve tweaked pricing and crossed out deals that are over.

Deals on Powerful Laptops

Photograph: Google

Need a ton of processing power and the most RAM you can get? Check out these laptops.

  • Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch for $ 900 ($ 100 off): If you strictly want a MacBook, the 2020 Air model is your most affordable pick right now. You can read more about it in our review. There’s a chance it could go on sale again during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but that’s just speculation on our part.

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $ 1,100 ($ 300 off) at Microsoft Store: This is a good deal on Microsoft’s best hybrid tablet/laptop. It offers the Core i5 chip, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and a 256-gigabyte SSD. You can also get $ 30 off a Type Cover, and you definitely want a Type Cover.

  • Google Pixelbook Go for $ 1,199 ($ 200 off): The Pixelbook Go is one of our favorite Chromebooks. It’s lightweight at 2 pounds, has a fantastic keyboard, and the battery easily lasts through a full day of work. The deal is on the high-end model, which gets you an Intel Core i7 with 16 gigabytes of RAM and a 256-gigabyte hard drive—enough power to really make Google’s lightweight ChromeOS sing.

  • Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13 for $ 939 ($ 61 off): It’s not a huge savings, but the Galaxy Chromebook (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is currently our favorite luxury Chromebook. The solid, lightweight aluminum body has a build quality that surpasses most of the Windows laptops I’ve tested, and it has the nicest (4K!) display of any Chromebook you can buy.

  • Razer Blade 15 for $ 1,300 ($ 300 off): Razer’s name is synonymous with gaming, but its machines are powerful for pro-grade tasks, too. This is one of the company’s budget models. It’s still powerful though, with an Intel i7 chip, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card, 18-gigabytes of RAM, a 256-gigabyte SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD 144-Hz display.

  • Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop for $ 900 ($ 200 off): The best thing about the 13-inch Acer Spin is the 2,256 x 1,504 IPS display. It’s wonderfully bright and sharp. This one also packs a good amount of power for this price. It’s got a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and a 512-gigabyte SSD. It also supports the nascent Wi-Fi 6 standard.

  • Dell XPS 15 for $ 1,529 ($ 120 off): Dell’s XPS 15 (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is a great Windows alternative to high-end MacBooks. The tiny bezels and massive 4K screen look amazing. It also has a large, responsive trackpad. This deal is not the latest model, but the only real difference is the 9th-generation Intel chip (versus 10th-gen in newer one). This configuration also has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and a 256-gigabyte SSD.

Deals on Mid-Range Laptops

Photograph: Asus
