Amazon Prime Day 2020: The 10 Best Laptop Deals

Buying a new laptop is a big decision. It’s a sizable chunk of change, but right now there are some good deals to be found during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Still, there are a ton of different models, chip configurations, screen sizes, and other specs to choose from. To help you decide, we hunted through the deals at Amazon and other competing retailers.

To learn more about the many laptops on the market, read through some of our guides, including Best Laptops, Best MacBooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Gaming Laptops, and Best Cheap Laptops.

Note: We strike through items that sell out or rise in price as we update this guide. Discounts sometimes return quickly, so check for yourself. You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to get most of these deals.

Updated October 14: We’ve tweaked pricing and crossed out deals that are over.

WIRED’s Prime Day Coverage

Deals on Powerful Laptops

Need a ton of processing power and the most RAM you can get? Check out these laptops.

Deals on Mid-Range Laptops

Photograph: Asus

