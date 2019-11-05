Amazon has finally revealed when its Black Friday 2019 deals will start. And bargain-hunters will be pleased to learn that Amazon isn’t making you wait until Black Friday itself rolls-around, which this year falls on Friday November 29, 2019. Amazon mailed-out the information earlier this morning, along with the promise that its tenth annual Black Friday online sale will be its “biggest ever Black Friday”. That’s hugely exciting and also, honestly, not that surprising. Amazon always bumps-up the number of deals each year. Black Friday 2019 will run for eight days, kickstarting at 00.01 on Friday November 22, 2019. The Black Friday sales end on Black Friday itself, at 23.59 on November 29, 2019. Find out about all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals available right now.

As we saw during the Amazon Black Friday 2019 sales and earlier this year with its Amazon Prime Day bargain event, we’d expect Amazon to keep a platter of time-sensitive Lightning deals ticking over throughout that eight-day sales period, with deals Of The Day providing a 24-hour window for shoppers to get the latest discounts. As always, Prime subscribers get early access to Lightning deals, so if you’re keen to never miss-out on a bargain, it’s well worth securing your month-long free trial of a Prime Membership. “We know how important it is to help our customers save money where they can at this time of year, so we’re excited to be launching our tenth Black Friday Sale to UK customers in the lead-up to the festive season,” said Doug Gurr, Vice President, UK Country Manager at Amazon UK, “With new deals announced every day across eight days, savvy shoppers will be able to discover great deals on a huge range of products and stock up on everything they need to make the most of their celebrations.” In 2018, customers purchased over 2 million items on the vast retail website, saving nearly £40 million compared to RRP in Black Friday deals. Some of the most popular sale items included Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, LEGO Marvel Avengers and Waterpik Professional Water Flosser. Given the impressive sales figures of these items last year, we’d expect to see Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Dot, as well as similar cooking, home, toys and dental products to be reduced this time around soon. However, we’re likely to learn more about exactly what prices Amazon will be dropping closer to the time, so stay tuned.

As well as its online sales, Amazon is bringing back its Home of Black Friday for a third year. The London-based shopping destination will deliver a host of entertainment and prize giveaways across four days, from November 28 to December 1, 2019. As well as sporting a huge range of deals throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, visitors to the Home of Black Friday will have the chance to try out the latest must-have products from beauty to tech and preview the latest screenings from Prime Video. - Advertisement - Complimentary workshops and experiences will range from cocktail masterclasses at the Amazon Bar, beauty makeovers from L’Oréal Paris and Christmas workshops with Amazon Handmade Artisans with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

All deals and products on display will be available to shop online through the Amazon app using the QR code (Amazon calls them “Smile Codes”) on display inside the store. Amazon’s Home of Black Friday will be taking place at 7 Addington Street, London, SE1 7RY, from Thursday 28th November to Sunday 1st December, and entry is free of charge.

