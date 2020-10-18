Home Business Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale Held On The Heels Of Prime Day
Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale Held On The Heels Of Prime Day

Dawn Geske

Amazon (AMZN) is gearing up for its next sale just two days after its Prime Day event ended.

Customers will now be able to shop deals during the Holiday Dash sale, which Amazon said promises “deep discounts” on toys, fashion, electronics, home goods, kitchen items, beauty products, and more.

Like many retailers, Amazon is offering early savings for customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, JC Penney, and Target have also announced that they will offer discounts earlier than previous years and throughout the entire holiday shopping season.

Amazon also said it will continue the savings throughout the holidays, offering deals on at amazon.com/holidaydash, on the Amazon app, or by asking Alexa, “where are my deals?”

Some of the discounts that Amazon is offering include a $ 10 bonus on Amazon gift card reloads of $ 100 or more and $ 15 credit for purchases of $ 50 or more in Amazon gift cards. The reload offer is available through Dec. 31, and the $ 15 credit deal is available through Dec. 20.

Amazon will also give up to 33% off Nintendo Switch games, up to 20% off Samsung TVs, up to 20% off Sony TVs, up to 50% off JBL speakers, up to 33% off Sony and Bose headphones, and a variety of discounts on apparel, lawn and garden, smart home product, home goods, and toys and games, as well as Amazon-branded products.

For even more convenience, Amazon will allow returns through Jan. 31 on items purchased now through Dec. 31.

The news of the Holiday Dash sale comes as Amazon announced that $ 3.5 billion in sales was generated for small and medium-sized businesses on the company’s marketplace.

To compete with Amazon, retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy held their own version of Prime Day with sales running around the dates of the event.

Shares of Amazon were trading at $ 3,340.02 as of 2:57 p.m. EDT, up $ 1.37 or 0.04%.

Amazon is gaining ground while Google is seeing declines in digital advertising, a market which has evolved into a “triopoly” with Facebook, according to a market tracking firm Photo: AFP / DENIS CHARLET

