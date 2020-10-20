Home Celebrity Amber Rose Alleges An Ex Forced Her Into Non-Consensual Sex: ‘He Knew I Didn’t Want To’
Amber Rose Alleges An Ex Forced Her Into Non-Consensual Sex: ‘He Knew I Didn’t Want To’

Jenna Lemoncelli

In a shocking episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ on Oct. 19, Amber Rose alleged that one of her exes ‘took advantage’ of her sexually after she informed him that she wanted out of the relationship.

Amber Rose joined the Red Table on Tuesday, to uncover a personal trauma from her past. While discussing what women should know when it comes to sexual consent, Amber remembered a time when an ex allegedly “ripped off” her clothes to pursue sex, despite her attempt to end the relationship. The mother of two explained the “terrible” encounter for the first time to Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Jada’s daughter Willow, along with guests, Rumer Willis and DeAndre Levy.

“Amber, what is your personal story when it comes to consent?,” Jada asked during the October 19 episode. “I was in a relationship for two years,” Amber, 36, began, without naming her ex. “I had consensual sex plenty of times during that relationship. I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I told him I was leaving and he didn’t want to hear that. He ripped my clothes off,” she recalled, admitting, “I felt icky. I felt gross. I felt I was taken advantage of and it was terrible.”

Amber Rose
Amber Rose at the 2018 National Film & Television Awards at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles on December 5, 2018. (Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Amber continued, “And then he went downstairs and ate breakfast like he didn’t do anything. So the gray area in that situation is, I had sex with him so many times within these two years,” she said. adding, “I didn’t fully understand what had happened, but I know what I felt like after.”

It’s unclear which one of Amber’s exes was the subject of the alleged act. The model, has publicly dated a number of men in Hollywood through the years. She dated Kanye West from 2008 until about 2010, before she moved on with rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2011. Amber and Wiz tied the knot in July of 2013, a few months after the birth of their son Sebastian (now 7) in February. The marriage was short-lived and Amber filed for divorce in September of 2014. Fast forward summer 2017, when Amber struck up a romantic relationship with rapper 21 Savage, who’s nine years her junior. They broke things off in 2018, around March.

Amber is currently in a serious relationship with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, the VP of A&R at Def Jam. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, last October.

Amber went on to discuss how she’s raising her children to be conscious of women’s bodies and personal boundaries. “Sebastian just turned seven, but he’s way beyond his years, and he knows everything. I’m not hiding nothing from my son,” she said, explaining, “My son knows what a period is…. I say that to say my son is seven and I don’t feel like it’s too soon. I don’t. Because once he hits thirteen and the girls in his classroom are getting their period and the boys are like, ‘That’s disgusting. She’s bleeding!’ He’s like ‘That’s nothing. That’s natural. I knew that since I was six years old, dude. Get with the program.’”

During the episode, titled, “Sexual Consent: What Every Woman Should Know,” each person at the Red Table shared their own experiences with sexual consent. They also discussed the “gray area” — “when you don’t say yes, but don’t say no, [so] who’s at fault?” Watch the full episode, above, and tune-in to Facebook Watch for new episodes of Red Table Talk.

