Home Celebrity Amber Rose Reveals Why She Believes Kanye West Loves Donald Trump —...
Celebrity

Amber Rose Reveals Why She Believes Kanye West Loves Donald Trump — Watch

0

By

Allison Swan

Amber Rose didn’t hold back when she was asked about Kanye West’s support of Donald Trump.

Amber Rose, 37, and Kanye West, 43, broke up in 2010, after dating for two years, but they continue to take shots at one another. Amber, who was a guest on the No Jumper” podcast on Wednesday Oct. 21, told host Adam Grandmaison that she’s not shocked that her ex-boyfriend is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, 73.

Amber Rose Compares Kanye West Donald Trump
Kanye West visits Donald Trump in The White House in 2018 (Photo credit MEGA)

“I don’t personally care what [Kanye] does,” she shared. “He’s just an ex boyfriend to me, but I could see why he loves Trump. They’re twinsies, they’re literally just the same person. There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, that’s Kanye, that is him…he probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him. I’m assuming.”

Amber on the other hand is not a fan of the former reality show host turned politician. “The fact that Trump uses white supremacy to get what he has to say across to people is…I don’t know, as a person of color it bothers me.”

During her appearance on the podcast Amber also addressed Kanye’s infamous comment about having to take 30 showers to wash her off his body before his wife Kim Kardashian, 40, would date him. ‘Ye made the comment back in 2015 during an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, telling the hosts: “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose…I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

Amber questioned Kanye’s motives for “slut shaming” her all those years ago. “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut shame me and say that you needed 30 showers, it’s like, bro, you took me around the world. Like, since when do you need 30 showers? I could see if it was, you know, a one night thing and you wanted to shame me okay. But it’s like, you’ve done a lot for me. You’ve done a lot for me, you know.”

Amber Rose Compares Kanye West Donald Trump
Kanye West holds hands with Amber Rose during a day out in 2009. (Photo Credit MEGA)

Amber also confirmed that she was the one that ended the relationship with Kanye. “[He’s] just not my type of people. I like down to earth, cool people. I like compassionate people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him and just wild sh** and I don’t want to do it. I don’t want money from stuff like that, that’s not good. Not all money is good money. I don’t live my life like that. That wouldn’t make me happy.

“Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years, he has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years. But I’ve just moved on. I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCDC broadens definition of who's at risk of getting coronavirus
Next articleLess Posing, More Pruning: Stylish Gardening Clothes Arrive

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

See Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Music Video Debut

0
ByNicholas Hautman A fairy-tale ending! Miranda Lambert released the music video for her new single, “Settling Down,” on Wednesday, October 21 — and it stars...
Read more
Celebrity

Alex Jones addresses 'huge reaction' after emotional Matt Baker moment on The One Show

0
ByAlex Jones, 43, joined Gethin Jones and Matt Baker on The One Show earlier this week to take the time to remember two young...
Read more
Celebrity

Anton Du Beke left 'surprised’ by Jacqui Smith discovery as she addresses show ‘curse’

0
ByFormer Labour MP Jacqui Smith, 57, will take to the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 dance floor this Saturday with the show’s veteran professional Anton...
Read more
Celebrity

CMT Music Awards 2020 Celebrity Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

0
ByEmily Rekstis Giddy up! The 2020 CMT Music Awards are taking place tonight, October 21, and it is turning out to be one seriously glam event.The...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Garner on the 'circus' of being married to Ben Affleck

0
ByBeing a celebrity certainly has its perks, but Jennifer Garner just got real about the downside of fame. During an appearance on PBS’ Tell Me More...
Read more
Celebrity

Martin Bashir: BBC correspondent ‘seriously unwell’ with coronavirus-related problems

0
ByA BBC spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. "Everyone at the BBC is wishing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Holidays: Best half term package deals to quarantine-free destinations for winter sun

Travel 0
ByHowever, package operators and travel agents have hotels to fill and seats on planes to book up which means prices are low. Package holidays also...
Read more

Less Posing, More Pruning: Stylish Gardening Clothes Arrive

Fashion 0
ByMax BerlingerAbout five years ago, Rozae Nichols, a designer in Los Angeles, decided to get out of the fashion business, in which she had...
Read more

Amber Rose Reveals Why She Believes Kanye West Loves Donald Trump — Watch

Celebrity 0
ByAllison Swan Amber Rose didn’t hold back when she was asked about Kanye West’s support of Donald Trump.Amber Rose, 37, and Kanye West, 43, broke up...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress